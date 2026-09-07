Maseko Ngoni History: Rise of the Gomani Dynasty in Malawi

NTCHEU — (MaraviPost) – The history of the Maseko Ngoni is rooted in the wider movement of Nguni-speaking communities across southeastern Africa and the establishment of the Maseko Ngoni kingdom in present-day Malawi.

The community’s history links its origins to territories in what is now Eswatini and South Africa before its eventual movement northwards into Malawi.

According to historical background published by the Maseko Ngoni Kingdom, the community traces its ancestral roots to the valley of the Usutu River in modern-day Eswatini.

The kingdom’s historical account also refers to an extended movement from the southern African region towards Malawi, describing it as an “odyssey from Natal to Malawi.” “Maseko Ngoni official website” (https://reference-url-citation.invalid/0)

Origins in Southern Africa

The Maseko Ngoni story forms part of a broader history of migration, political expansion and interaction among Nguni-speaking communities in southeastern Africa.

The Maseko Ngoni historical account places particular importance on the Usutu River region, which is associated with the history of the emaSwati and other communities in southern Africa. It explains that historical references to Natal during the 18th and 19th centuries covered a much wider area of southeastern Africa than the territory commonly associated with the name today.

The history also highlights links between the emaSwati, Ngwane and Ndwandwe communities. According to the Maseko Ngoni account, Ngwane groups settled around the Pongola River, an area close to Ndwandwe communities. These relationships are presented as important to understanding the wider ancestry and movements associated with the Maseko Ngoni.

Migration towards Malawi

Over generations, Maseko Ngoni communities moved northwards from southeastern Africa. Their migration eventually brought them into the territory that is now Malawi, where they established political and cultural institutions that became central to the Maseko Ngoni kingdom.

The movement was part of a much wider pattern of population movements across southern and southeastern Africa during the 18th and 19th centuries. As communities migrated, they established new settlements while maintaining elements of their language, social organisation, military traditions, leadership systems and cultural practices.

In Malawi, the Maseko Ngoni became particularly associated with Ntcheu, which remains the headquarters of the Maseko Ngoni Kingdom.

The Maseko Ngoni Kings

Central to the history of the Maseko Ngoni is the institution of traditional kingship. The Maseko Ngoni Kingdom describes its royal lineage as descending from the amaNgcamane Maseko kings of Southern Africa and traces the origins of its royal history back many centuries.

The institution of the Ngwenyama, or king, has remained an important symbol of political authority, cultural identity and continuity within the Maseko Ngoni community.

The royal lineage includes previous rulers such as Gomani II and Gomani IV, whose names remain part of the kingdom’s recorded history.

The Rise of Gomani V

The modern chapter of the Maseko Ngoni monarchy is associated with His Royal Majesty Ngwenyama Inkosi Ya Makhosi Gomani V, whose name is Willard Mswati Kanjeza.

Born on October 4, 1995, Gomani V became king following the death of his father, Kanjedza Gomani IV, in 2009. Because of his young age, the chieftaincy was initially administered through a two-year regency under his aunt, Rosemary Malinki.

Gomani V was subsequently installed as the head of the Maseko Ngoni kingdom at the age of 16. His accession marked the continuation of the Gomani royal line into a new generation.

A Kingdom Across Borders

The Maseko Ngoni identity extends beyond the borders of modern Malawi. The kingdom’s official historical account identifies Maseko Ngoni communities and traditional connections in Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania and South Africa.

This cross-border identity reflects the historical movements of Nguni-speaking populations before the establishment of modern national boundaries. For the Maseko Ngoni, cultural traditions, ancestry and royal history therefore provide important links between communities living in different countries.

Umhlangano and Cultural Continuity

One of the most visible expressions of Maseko Ngoni cultural identity is Umhlangano, a traditional gathering that brings together members of the community and visitors to celebrate history, culture and unity.

Traditional dances, ceremonies, royal participation and community gatherings provide opportunities for younger generations to learn about their heritage and for communities separated by national borders to maintain cultural connections.

The Maseko Ngoni tradition also preserves elements of its historical warrior culture, including traditional dances associated with the kingdom’s past.

The Royal Family

Gomani V’s reign has also continued through a modern royal family. He married Rishaldza Mathebula, from South Africa and a member of the Tsonga community, in a church and traditional wedding ceremony on November 2, 2019.

The couple have a daughter, Princess Thokozile Sarina Gomani, born on December 5, 2020.

The royal family forms part of the wider institution through which the Maseko Ngoni monarchy maintains its traditional and cultural functions.

Tradition in the Modern Era

The role of the Maseko Ngoni monarchy has evolved alongside Malawi’s modern political and social institutions. While the kingdom’s authority is rooted in traditional leadership and cultural heritage, the royal institution has also participated in contemporary community initiatives.

Gomani V has been associated with campaigns against gender-based violence and environmental conservation initiatives, including tree planting activities. The kingdom’s official website also records engagements involving organisations such as World Vision Malawi and the National Bank of Malawi.

These activities demonstrate how traditional leadership can be used to promote social and environmental causes while preserving cultural identity.

Preserving Maseko Ngoni Heritage

Today, the Maseko Ngoni Kingdom presents its history as part of the broader story of Nguni migration and settlement across southeastern Africa.

From its traditional roots in the Usutu River region to its migration towards Malawi and the development of the Gomani dynasty, the history of the Maseko Ngoni reflects centuries of movement, interaction and cultural adaptation.

For communities in Malawi and neighbouring countries, the preservation of Maseko Ngoni history provides a connection between ancestral traditions and contemporary cultural identity.

The continuing institution of the Ngwenyama, the annual Umhlangano and the preservation of royal and community traditions remain important parts of that historical legacy.