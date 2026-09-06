MCP, Chakwera snub 2026 Maseko Ngoni’s uMhlangano festival

NTCHEU-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and other senior MCP leaders were not reported among the prominent political attendees at the 2026 uMhlangano wa Maseko Ngoni gathering in Ntcheu, drawing attention because Chakwera attended the same cultural event in 2025 while serving as President.

Reports from the 2026 ceremony said President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika delegated Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Alfred Gangata to represent him at the gathering, while Vice President Dr Jane Ansah attended in person. UDF president Atupele Muluzi was also reported among the political figures who attended.

The reported attendance provided a different political picture from the previous year’s ceremony. In 2025, Lazarus Chakwera attended uMhlangano as Malawi’s President when MCP was the governing party. The ceremony brought together Maseko Ngoni communities from Malawi and beyond and was held under the theme “Unity is Strength.”

Chakwera during previous uMhlangano when he was at State House

Verified political context

The political environment surrounding the 2026 ceremony has changed substantially since the previous gathering. MCP moved into opposition following the September 2025 general election, which returned President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to government.

Since then, MCP has faced publicly reported disagreements over its leadership and organisational direction. Calls have been made by some party members and factions for leadership changes following the electoral defeat, while senior party figures have also been involved in efforts to reorganise the party.

These developments form part of the broader political context in which the 2026 uMhlangano took place. However, they do not establish why Chakwera or other senior MCP leaders were not reported among those attending the ceremony.

MCP has not publicly announced that it boycotted the gathering, and no official explanation has been established linking its reported absence to internal leadership disagreements or any other political development.

Why the gathering matters

uMhlangano wa Maseko Ngoni is primarily a cultural institution, centred on the preservation and celebration of Maseko Ngoni history, identity, traditions and unity. However, gatherings of this scale also bring together traditional leaders, government representatives, political figures and communities from different parts of Malawi and beyond.

For political leaders, participation in nationally significant cultural events can provide opportunities for engagement with communities and traditional institutions. Such appearances can therefore carry political importance even when the primary purpose of an event is cultural rather than political.

Chakwera failed to attend this year

The reported attendance at the 2026 gathering reflected this intersection between culture and public life. Government representatives were present, Vice President Dr Jane Ansah attended in person and other political figures were reported among those participating.

Political interpretation

The most important political question arising from MCP’s non-appearance is not necessarily why the party stayed away, because the available information does not provide a confirmed answer.

Instead, the development raises a broader question about how MCP intends to maintain its public engagement as a major opposition party following its loss of government.

Political parties transitioning from government to opposition often face the challenge of adjusting to a different political environment. The loss of executive authority changes how parties communicate with the public and how their leaders maintain visibility outside Parliament and formal party activities.

For MCP, nationally significant cultural gatherings represent one of several public spaces where political leaders can engage communities beyond conventional rallies and political meetings.

That does not mean that attendance at every cultural event should be treated as a measure of political strength or weakness. One absence alone cannot establish a wider strategy.

However, the reported non-participation becomes politically noteworthy because of the historical comparison with 2025, when Chakwera attended as President.

The difference illustrates how rapidly the political context surrounding the same national event can change following an election. In 2025, MCP was represented at the highest level of government through the President. In 2026, reports identified representatives of the new administration and other political figures among the attendees.

That is a change in political circumstances rather than, by itself, proof of a deliberate MCP strategy.

What happens next

The significance of the 2026 uMhlangano will ultimately depend on what follows.

If senior MCP leaders continue participating actively in other major traditional and national gatherings, the Ntcheu event may be viewed simply as an isolated absence.

If, however, a broader pattern of reduced participation in nationally significant public events emerges, political observers may begin asking whether MCP is changing its approach to public engagement while rebuilding in opposition.

For now, the evidence supports a narrower conclusion.

MCP leaders, including Lazarus Chakwera, were not reported among the prominent political attendees at the 2026 uMhlangano wa Maseko Ngoni, while reports identified President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s government representatives, Vice President Dr Jane Ansah and other political figures at the gathering.

The reasons behind MCP’s non-participation remain unconfirmed. What is clear is that the 2026 ceremony provided another public snapshot of Malawi’s changed political landscape following the 2025 general election.