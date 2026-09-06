Prophet Shepherd Bushiri embraces Ngoni Maseko’ Umhlangano

NTCHEU-(MaraviPost)-Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has joined thousands of people celebrating Ngoni culture and heritage at the Umhlangano cultural gathering in Ntcheu, using the occasion to express pride in his roots and nationality.

Bushiri and his wife, Mary, attracted attention at the event after appearing in elaborate traditional Ngoni attire as they joined traditional leaders and communities in celebrating the history, identity and cultural values of the Ngoni people.

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Bushiri wore a leopard-print and cowhide traditional outfit accompanied by a distinctive headpiece, while Mary appeared in beaded and feathered regalia, complete with layered necklaces and a leather skirt.

Bushiri praises Gomani V’s message

Following the gathering, Bushiri said he was honoured to attend the cultural event in his home district and described Umhlangano as an important celebration of heritage, culture and identity.

He also highlighted remarks by Inkosi ya Makhosi Gomani V, the paramount chief of the Maseko Ngoni, particularly the traditional leader’s emphasis on God and the importance of maintaining strong moral values within the community.

Bushiri said cultural heritage becomes more meaningful when it is guided by principles such as righteousness, wisdom and reverence for God.

Call to preserve Ngoni culture

The renowned preacher further called on Malawians to protect positive cultural values and respect the generations that came before them.

He said communities have a responsibility to ensure that younger generations understand and preserve their cultural heritage while carrying it forward with dignity and purpose.

According to Bushiri, cultural preservation should not simply focus on traditional ceremonies but should also promote values capable of strengthening communities and guiding future generations.

‘Proud to be Malawian’

Bushiri also used the occasion to make a strong statement about his national identity, saying he remains proud of his Ngoni roots, his people and Malawi.

“I am proud of my roots, proud of my people, and proud to be Malawian,” he said.

He also prayed for traditional leaders and communities, asking God to grant them wisdom and continue blessing Malawi.

Bushiri concluded his message by invoking the Ngoni language and identity, using the phrase “Wawa Angoni, Wawa” as a declaration of pride in the Ngoni people and their heritage.

The Umhlangano gathering brought together traditional leaders, communities and visitors to Ntcheu to celebrate Ngoni history, culture, unity and identity.