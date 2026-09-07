Goalless Sunday in FDH Premiership

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-There were no goals in Sunday’s two FDH Bank Premiership matches as Ekhaya FC drew 0-0 with Karonga United, while Chitipa United and Creck Sporting Club also settled for a goalless draw.

At Mpira Stadium in Blantyre, MaraviPost Sports Desk witnessed Ekhaya FC fail to break down a resilient Karonga United defence in a match that produced few clear cut chances.

For Karonga United, the point was valuable as it lifted them two places from 14th to 12th with 14 points from 15 matches.

Karonga United moved above Goshen City and Dedza Dynamos FC on goal difference, with the three sides level on 14 points. Goshen City, however, have a game in hand.

Ekhaya FC remained 11th after completing the first half of their league campaign with 18 points.

Meanwhile, Chitipa United also failed to capitalise fully on home advantage after being held to a 0-0 draw by Creck Sporting Club at Chitipa Stadium.

Despite dropping two points, Chitipa United climbed from ninth to seventh position with 21 points.

They are level on points with sixth-placed Moyale Barracks but remain behind on goal difference.

The draw extended Creck Sporting Club’s unbeaten run to three matches, following a victory and two draws in their recent league fixtures.

Creck have now collected 10 points from 15 matches and is sitting on bottom of log table.