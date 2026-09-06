My Take On It: Excuse me, if I am still dancing Scorchers 2026 WAFCON wins, 1978, 1979 on my mind….

“When your children ask you, ‘What does this ceremony mean to you?’ or ‘What are we celebrating?’ tell them: ‘It is the Passover sacrifice to the LORD, who passed over the houses of the Israelites in Egypt and spared our homes when He struck down the Egyptians.’” – Exodus 12:26-27

14 And David danced before the Lord with all his might; and David was girded with a linen ephod…. 20 And Michal the daughter of Saul came out to meet David, and said, How glorious was the king of Israel today, who uncovered himself today in the eyes of the handmaids of his servants, as one of the vain fellows shamelessly uncovereth himself! 21 And David said unto Michal, It was before the Lord, — 2 Samuel 6:14, 20b-21a

Of the Malawi Women’s football team 2026 WAFCON 2nd place victory in Morrocco this past July, is a feel-good thing that continues to linger in the air of many conversations. While most have returned and join the girls in the continuing celebrations, some are still frolicking (even if in their minds) on the streets of Rabbat. For me, I have searched looking for when else feeling this good was a national thing….

On the political platform the 1964 celebrations of independence from Great Britain, felt good, as a child watching adults dancing and behaving like children. Fast forward to 1993, Malawians openly spilling out onto the streets after the referendum win was an absolutely invigorating historic moment. But that is politics.

Enter sports and this recent winning by Scorchers is a countrywide sky-high uplifter.

Ø The Nation, Maravi Post and Africa Global Village said Scorchers receive a scorching heroes’ welcome after WAFCON wins, putting to record that “This past week has been a glorious celebration of Team Malawi, also known as Scorchers Women’s Football team. A new-comer in the field of professional women’s football, the Scorchers has done a brilliant job of scorching their names in the annals of football history – MALE OR FEMALE – in Africa and Malawi. The team (one donning blue hair) defeated Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana, and Algeria effortlessly, winning the hearts of Malawians and non-Malawians alike…”

Ø Nyasa Times wrote History has been Scorched! A tale about Malawi Scorchers. “The dark horse of 2026 WAFCON, citing that the Scorchers have returned home as far more than WAFCON runners up. They have returned as history makers and brought eternal joy to the Warm Heart of Africa. Prior to this tournament, Malawi had never appeared at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

First Lady Madame Gertrude Mutharika’s Facebook page carried tributes for the girls. Scorchers’ sponsor NBS has given each player a monetary handshake. Topping up the charts of praise is the President Arthur Peter Mutharika, who shook the women’s hands with a 5 million Kwacha salute, and a dinner to boot! Oh, that I was in Malawi, I would have gate-crashed the event for sure!

The Malawi WAFCON 2026 Squad was put together by Malawi head coach Lovemore Fazili as follows: Goalkeepers: Mercy Sikelo, Esther Maulidi, Yamikani Kawonga. Defenders: Ireen Khumalo, Rose Alufandika, Olivia Phikani, Tionge Phiri, Benedetta Mkandawire, Chimwemwe Madise, Maggie Chavula. Midfielders: Rose Kabzere, Sara Mlimbika, Madyina Nguluwe, Letticia Chinyamula, Faith Chinzimu, Chikondi Gondwe. Forwards: Tabitha Chawinga, Sabinah Thom, Asimenye Simwaka, Deborah Henry, Vitumbiko Mkandawire, Vanessa Chikupila.

In Morocco, Malawi was drawn into Group C alongside defending champions Nigeria, Egypt, and Zambia. Joining others how have said it before: We shout it out loud that “this historic campaign has surely raised the profile of women’s football in Malawi, with the Scorchers now regarded as a bright flame for our beautiful country!” The team defeated Algeria to play Cameroon in the final. The defeat of the Scorchers by Cameroon (3-0), still gets Malawi side prancing to Brazil in the FIFA Women’s World Cup Championships in 2027.

Let me be honest with you, I have not felt this great, this good, this wonderful about my 365 miles long and 52 miles wide country since 1978 and 1979. Let me remind you of these two glorious years of football glory of our beloved Malawi…. Lest any of our young one should forget.

The Malawi national football team, known as the Flames, was the winning team of the 1978/79 Confederation of East & Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) Cup. This was the era when football rivalry had reached its peak in the region. Malawi Flames was a force to reckon with as the team had talented players whose dedication saw the team clinch the much-coveted CECAFA Cup not once, but twice, in 1978 and 1979.

In remembering this glorious moment, which I witnessed live at the Kamuzu Stadium, my research took me to the lineup of the players as follows:

BONIFACE MAGANGA

He is considered by many people as the best ever goal tender the domestic scene witnessed. His athleticism and reflex saves were a marvel to watch. One the domestic scene, he played for Limbe Leaf Wanderers.

DENIS SAIDI

He, too, left an indelible mark as the winning goalkeeper of the CECAFA Cup in 1978/79. He played for Bata Bullets alongside Kinnah ‘Electric’ Phiri, Thom Kazembe, Spy Msiska and Topsy Msuku.

JACK ‘AFRICA’ CHAMANGWANA

He was a pillar in the defence. His was jersey number 5. He is probably the best defender the country has ever produced. Jack was the winning captain of the two CECAFA Cups. At home, he turned out for Mighty Limbe Leaf Wanderers.

REUBEN MALOLA

A high work rate natural left back whose skill enabled him to tame strikers. After his football career that spanned several years, he went on to coach the National Team.

HARRY ‘BARBED’ WAYA

He was a calm and collected defender. He was also one of the best penalty takers of his time.

KINNAH ‘ELECTRIC’ PHIRI

If there was ever a player with amazing scoring ability, Kinnah Phiri was the one. He was a ‘thorn’ to defenders. Those that watched him play say that the domestic and international scene is yet to see a striker of his calibre. His was jersey number 9. He also played for Bata Bullets.

BARNETT ‘KID’ GONDWE

The writer was in primary school when Barnett Gondwe played. But those that watched him play, say he was lethal on the left flank. He is probably the best ever dead ball specialist the country has ever had. Barnett was the youngest member of the squad. Back home, he played for Limbe Leaf Wanderers. He ended his career at Kaiser Chiefs in South África.

PATRICK ‘BULLDOZER’ CHIKAFA

Fans coined the nickname ‘Bulldozer’ due to his excellent physic. He played on the right flank and was known for his pace.

STOCK ‘MASTER OF BALL CONTROL’ DANDIZE

Stock will always be remembered for his tricks before packing the ball to the back of the net. His excellent ball control ability earned him the nickname ‘Master of ball control’. He played for Hardware Stars.

JONATHAN ‘BODY MOVEMENT’ BILLIE

He was one of the finest midfielders to have emerged on the domestic and international scene. Known for his turns and twists, Jonathan Billie used to trick opponents. He wore jersey number 8. On the domestic scene, he played for Admarc Tigers, fondly called Kau-Kau.

SPY ‘SUPER HEADER’ MSISKA

It was his head that he took to the field of play and not his feet. He scored most of his goals with his head. It was not surprising that fans used to call him ‘Super header’. He played for Bata Bullets.

COLLINS THEWE

Midfielder maestro who was instrumental during the challenge cups. At home, he turned out for Red Lions. He was a good penalty taker of his time.

Thom Kazembe

A real midfield general for the Flames and Bata Bullets. He was very instrumental in the 1978 CECAFA finals. A versatile central midfielder who was also a good passer of the ball.

Jimmy Mphamba

A lethal finisher of his era. Jimmy made the 1979 squad that beat Kenya to lift the ECASCC and was one of the youngest members of the team. He later sustained a knee injury while at the peak of his career and that was the beginning of the end of his otherwise brilliant career. The national team and Limbe Leaf Wanders striker will always be remembered for his goal-poaching abilities that were second to none.

COACH:

Ted Powell

Powell assumed the reigns of coaching after the Brazilian mentor, Wander Moreira, who had managed to assemble the strongest Malawi squad ever. The Englishman is arguably Malawi’s most celebrated coaches of all time for Malawi.

Next STOP: Brazil!