NBM plc injects MK40M into 2026 Mother’s Fun Run initiative

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has supported this year’s Nation Publications Limited (NPL) Mother’s Fun Run 2026 initiative with K40 million to help improve health care and create social impact in society.

NBM plc and NPL Mother’s Fun Run have been in partnership for about 13 years.

Speaking during the cheque handover ceremony on Wednesday, Acting Managing Director of Akiba Commercial Bank (ACB), a subsidiary of National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc in Tanzania, Wezi Olivia Mwazani, said NBM plc believes in contributing to initiatives that have social impact while ensuring mother’s access to quality health care.

“It is the first of its kind in Malawi. The purpose of this campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of health care in Malawi. And it is targeted at mothers and newborns,” said Mwazani.

Mwazani acknowledged NPL for the initiative saying that it has provided a platform where organisations can contribute funds to help to improve the health care services in Malawi.

“Our contribution is an indication that NBM plc is interested in this. It is the foundation of our society. It is the foundation of Malawi,” said Mwazani.

NPL Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Alfred Ntonga expressed gratitude towards the contributions noting the role it will play in the health sector.

“We are over the moon; it shows the strength of the partnership we have with NBM plc. We are a media house, but we thought we should also directly contribute to national development, so we identified an area where there were gaps, and our role is seeking that partnership,” said Ntonga

Last year the campaign mobilised more than K800 million for the same initiative.

This year’s supported is targeting improved mother’s health care at Mapale Health Centre in Mzimba North