Chitipa United stun Ekhaya: 2026/27 FDH Bank Premiership

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Chitipa United boosted their FDH Bank Premiership campaign with a hard fought 1-0 victory over Ekhaya FC at Chitipa Stadium on Saturday, ending their opponents’ impressive run and breathing new life into their own season.

MaraviPost Sports Desk witnessed the encounter as Chance Kaonga’s second half strike proved the difference in a tightly contested match that showcased Chitipa United’s defensive resilience against a determined Ekhaya side.

Kaonga broke the deadlock in the 56th minute after latching onto a perfectly weighted pass from Nelson Sikaona before calmly beating the goalkeeper to send the home supporters into celebration.

The goal changed the complexion of the match as Ekhaya pushed numbers forward in search of an equaliser while Chitipa shifted their focus to protecting the slender advantage.

Just seven minutes after scoring, Kaonga made way for Vitumbiko Katuya as Chitipa coach Kondwa Ikwanga sought fresh legs to maintain the team’s intensity.

Ekhaya increased the pressure from the 70th minute, dominating possession and forcing Chitipa to spend long periods inside their own half.

The hosts, however, defended with determination, clearing every dangerous ball as Ekhaya struggled to find the decisive finish.

The match became increasingly physical in the closing stages, with one Ekhaya player requiring medical treatment after a heavy challenge.

Ekhaya were forced into another change in the 80th minute when Kaponya Junior replaced the injured Moses Banda in an attempt to strengthen their attack.

Despite sustained pressure, Chitipa remained disciplined at the back, choosing to clear the ball quickly whenever danger approached their goal.

The visitors’ frustration grew in stoppage time when Chihana was shown a yellow card after committing a reckless foul on Godfrey Kuyokwa.

After three minutes of added time, the referee blew the final whistle to confirm Chitipa United’s narrow but valuable victory.

Kenson Mulenga was named Man of the Match after producing an outstanding performance that inspired Chitipa’s disciplined display.

Speaking to the MaraviPost Sports Desk after the match, Chitipa United head coach Kondwa Ikwanga described Ekhaya as one of the strongest teams in the FDH Bank Premiership, saying the victory proved that his side is playing quality football and is capable of competing with the league’s best.

Ekhaya coach Enos Chatama admitted that poor communication between his goalkeeper and defenders led to the only goal of the match but said his technical panel will return to the drawing board to correct the mistakes.

The result leaves both teams on 16 points after 11 matches, with Ekhaya remaining fifth on a superior goal difference of +5, while Chitipa United sit eighth with a goal difference of -4.