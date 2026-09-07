Amazon cargo plane crash claims five lives

MIAMI-(MaraviPost)-Five people have been killed and five others seriously injured after an Amazon Air cargo aircraft overshot the runway while landing at Miami International Airport, striking vehicles on the ground and erupting into flames in a crash that caused widespread disruption at one of the United States’ busiest airports.

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According to the BBC, the Boeing 767-300 cargo aircraft, operated by North Carolina-based charter carrier 21 Air, was attempting to land shortly before 14:00 local time on Sunday after departing from Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The aircraft continued beyond the usable section of the runway before coming to rest near a parking area serving an Amazon warehouse and other businesses.

Five confirmed dead as rescue operation unfolds

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed that five people died in the crash, while five others were injured.

Miami Fire Chief Raied Jadallah said three of those injured were in critical condition.

Emergency crews encountered a complex rescue operation after people became trapped inside or beneath vehicles struck during the crash. Firefighters worked to remove victims while battling the aircraft fire.

More than 200 firefighters responded to the scene.

The blaze was eventually extinguished, although officials said a fuel leak remained at the crash site.

Cause of crash remains unknown

Authorities have cautioned against speculation over what caused the aircraft to leave the runway.

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to lead the investigation into the crash and plans to provide an update on Monday.

Investigators will examine the aircraft, runway conditions, weather, flight data and other factors that could help establish how the accident unfolded.

Initial flight-tracking information from FlightRadar24 indicated that the aircraft was travelling at approximately 112 knots, or about 129mph (207km/h), when it exited the usable runway.

The tracking service also reported light thunderstorms and gusting winds in Miami around the time of the incident.

Those conditions alone do not establish the cause of the accident, and investigators will have to determine whether weather, mechanical problems, operational factors or a combination of circumstances contributed to the crash.

Amazon expresses condolences

Amazon said it was cooperating with local authorities and the investigation.

Kelly Nantel, Amazon’s director of corporate global media relations, expressed condolences to those killed and to their families.

The company confirmed that the aircraft was operated by 21 Air and was attempting to land when the incident occurred.

The BBC said it had contacted 21 Air for comment but had not received a response.

Miami airport operations disrupted

The crash triggered major disruption at Miami International Airport during one of the busiest travel periods in the US calendar.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded flights as emergency services responded to the burning aircraft.

Passengers reported delays and cancellations, while long queues developed at airline counters as travellers attempted to rearrange their journeys.

Some passengers told the BBC they faced the possibility of remaining in Miami overnight because of the disruption.

The incident occurred during the Labor Day holiday weekend, traditionally one of the busiest periods for travel in the United States.

The Transportation Security Administration had projected that about 17 million travellers would pass through US airports during the week leading up to the holiday Monday, with approximately 2.3 million people expected to fly on Sunday alone.

Miami International Airport’s strategic importance

The accident occurred at an airport that plays a major role in both US passenger travel and international freight.

Miami International Airport is located close to downtown Miami and serves as a major gateway between the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean.

The airport describes itself as the country’s busiest airport for international freight and a major international passenger hub.

Its importance to cargo operations makes the crash particularly significant for aviation and logistics companies operating through South Florida.

Investigation will determine what happened

The immediate priority following the crash has shifted from emergency response to preserving evidence and establishing the sequence of events.

Investigators are expected to examine the aircraft’s flight-data and cockpit-recording systems, maintenance history, runway conditions, weather information, air-traffic communications and operational procedures.

The central questions will include why the Boeing 767 failed to stop within the usable runway area and what factors contributed to its collision with vehicles beyond the runway.

Until the NTSB completes its investigation, officials have not identified a definitive cause.

For the families of those killed and injured, however, the technical investigation comes after an immediate human tragedy.

The Miami crash has left five people dead, several others critically injured and a major international airport facing significant operational disruption as investigators begin the painstaking process of determining how an Amazon cargo flight ended in disaster.