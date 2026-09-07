Malawi’ social media influencer Rodwell Lumbe on the ran over MK17.5m’ family land sale scam

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- A certain family in the capital Lilongwe is searching for businessman and social media influencer Rodwell Lumbe, whom it alleges took MK17.5 million from them after promising to sell them a piece of land.

According seen by this publication, Lumbe allegedly received the money after entering into an agreement with the family.

However, when the agreed time for handing over the land arrived, the family says he became unreachable.

Sameer Suleman vs Peter Mukhito Suleman is Right

Mukhito is Right

No Opinion View Results

Loading …

The family alleges that Lumbe subsequently closed his offices, switched off his phones and disappeared.

The person who allegedly acted as a guarantor for Lumbe is also said to have disappeared, prompting the family to launch a search for both individuals.

The family has since asked the police to investigate the matter and arrest the two individuals if they are found.

The family has also offered a K1 million reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the whereabouts of either of the two.