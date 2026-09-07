Court vacates injunction on sustaining suspended BWB chief Chihana

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The High Court in Blantyre has vacated an injunction that had barred the suspension of Blantyre Water Board (BWB) Chief Executive Officer Yeremiah Chihana.

Justice Allan Muhome has ruled that Chihana should stay away from his office while the Board reviews the decision to suspend him.

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The court granted an application by government lawyer Frank Mbeta, who argued that Chihana’s continued presence at the Board could interfere with its operations and the provision of water services in Blantyre.

Chihana’s lawyer, Michael Goba Chipeta, opposed the application, arguing that some of the grounds presented by the State were unusual and insufficient to warrant vacating the injunction.

Chihana will, however, continue with his application seeking a Supreme Court review of the Board’s decision to suspend him.