Zambian woman walks 850km to deliver village chicken to President Hichilema

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-A 52-year-old woman from Mwinilunga walked for 18 days to reach Lusaka and personally deliver a village chicken to President Hakainde Hichilema following his re-election.

The woman, Maggie Sapatu, arrived at State House without an entourage or official position. She made the 850 km trip on foot from North-Western Province carrying the chicken and a message of appreciation for the President’s leadership.

Her journey was matched by Jeremiah Tembo from Lusangazi District, who cycled to Lusaka in about two and a half days for the same reason — to thank the President for his work for the country.

After the inauguration celebrations, the President met both citizens.

They sat and shared a meal with him as fellow Zambians.

President Hichilema said the meetings had inspired him to push harder on development.

He noted that his administration serves 21 million Zambians and that every person has something valuable to contribute.

The President also commended Sapatu for promoting positivity following a period marked by hate speech after the elections.

He described her 18-day walk from Mwinilunga to Lusaka as more than a personal trip — it was an example of an ordinary citizen choosing to take part in national affairs.

“We serve 21 million Zambians and every citizen brings something important to the table.

“Maggie Sapatu walked all the way from Mwinilunga to bring us village chicken and Jeremiah Tembo cycled from Lusangazi to attend our inauguration.

“Today we sat and ate together, as fellow citizens.

“The best is yet to come. Bally,” President Hichilema said.

Mwinilunga to Lusaka is about 855 km to 857 km by road, roughly a 12-hour drive. Walking it takes several weeks.

Officials confirmed the chicken was received and that Sapatu was provided with transport and welfare assistance before returning to North-Western Province.