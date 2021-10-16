Hichilema told to unite Zambians

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Patriotic front Vice-president Given Lubinda has described as unacceptable the statement by President Hakainde Hichilema that attacks on PF supporters by UPND supporters are expected human nature.

Addressing the media in Lusaka on Thursday, October 14, 2021 Lubinda said it is unacceptable that a sitting Head of State can promote the notion that people can go out and revenge because it is an expected human nature.

He has since called on the Head of State to quickly retract his statement, adding that if he does not he will take responsibility of every retributions.

“Let me remind President Hichilema that he was elected by Zambians and his a leader of for all Zambians both saints and criminals,” he said.

Mr Lubinda noted that this is the more reason President Hichilema must not encourage Zambians to ignore the procedures of the justice system.

“HH must not abuse the recently acquired power, the power is meant to unite the people other than dividing them,” mr Lubinda said.

He has since questioned if President Hichilema is now saying that the police are no longer effective?

On Wednesday, October 13, 2021 during a live radio programme, President Hakainde Hichilema said attacks on PF supporters by UPND supporters are expected human nature.