Malawi-Mozambique power interconnector set for commissioning at month-end

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Ministry of Energy has revealed that the Malawi-Mozambique power interconnector will be commissioned this month-end.

The announcement follows the conclusion of construction works from both countries.

Minister of Energy Jean Mathanga made the revelation in Parliament on Wednesday.

She was responding to questions from Members of Parliament regarding persistent power outages.

According to Mathanga, the interconnector is now technically ready for operation.

She said the final step involves concluding negotiations on electricity tariffs.

The government is working to ensure that the new power supply does not burden consumers.

“Currently we are negotiating tariffs to avoid burdening consumers,” Mathanga told lawmakers.

The 400-kilovolt line will link Malawi’s grid to Mozambique’s power network.

Officials say it will allow Malawi to import up to 50 megawatts in the first phase.

The project is expected to ease load shedding in urban and rural areas.

Power outages have been a major concern for households and businesses in recent months.

Mathanga acknowledged the challenges but urged patience as new infrastructure comes online.

Apart from the Mozambique interconnector, she highlighted that a number of projects are in the pipeline.

These include solar plants, hydro upgrades, and transmission network reinforcements.

The ministry says the goal is to ensure a stable and diversified power supply.

Energy experts say regional interconnection is key to Malawi’s long-term energy security.

The commissioning ceremony is expected to be attended by officials from both Malawi and Mozambique.

Once operational, the line will mark the first direct power trading link between the two countries.

The government hopes the project will reduce reliance on expensive diesel generators.