Malawi FA targets MK1bn in Scorchers WAFCON fundraiser

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is targeting K1 billion through a fundraising dinner and farewell gala for the Malawi Scorchers ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The event will be held on Friday, July 10,2026,at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, with First Lady Gertrude Mutharika expected to attend as the guest of honour.

FAM Commercial and Marketing Manager Mayamiko Kafwamba said the association has set aside 500 corporate tables as it seeks to mobilise financial support for the national women’s football team before the continental showpiece.

He added that Blantyre City Mayor Isaac Jomo Osman has been engaged to spearhead ticket sales in the Southern Region, while Malawi National Council of Sports official Ivy Chinangwa will coordinate sales in Lilongwe.

Apart from raising funds, the gala will also be used to officially unveil the new Scorchers jersey that the team will wear during the 2026 WAFCON finals in Morocco.

The event is expected to attract government officials, corporate sponsors, football stakeholders and supporters, who will also give the Scorchers a fitting send-off before their departure.

Proceeds from the fundraising initiative are expected to support the team’s final preparations and participation at the continental tournament.

Malawi have been drawn in a challenging Group C alongside defending champions Nigeria women’s national football team, Zambia women’s national football team and Egypt women’s national football team.

FAM believes the gala will not only generate crucial financial support but also rally the nation behind the Scorchers as they prepare to represent Malawi on the continental stage.

The association has since appealed to companies, organisations and football fans to purchase tables and tickets, saying the event presents an opportunity to invest in the growth of women’s football while celebrating the Scorchers’ achievement and backing their WAFCON campaign.