NBM apologizes over intermittent card services: But is this the end?

By Watipaso Mzungu

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The National Bank of Malawi (NBM) has apologized to customers after its card system left many unable to withdraw money from its auto teller machines (ATMs) or make purchases since Friday last week.

Customers across the country complained of failed transactions when using their bank cards to pay, sparking frustration and concern over electronic payments.

In response to our questionnaire, the Bank’s spokesperson Akossa Hiwa said regretted the inconvenience caused during the transition to a new Card Management System.

“In our ongoing commitment to enhancing card services, National Bank of Malawi recently upgraded its Card Management System, which went live on September 23, 2026. While advance notifications were sent to prepare customers for potential service disruptions during the transition, some intermittent issues did occur. Our technical teams worked around the clock to address and resolve these challenges,” Hiwa said.

She disclosed that the problem has since been fixed.

“Our technical teams worked continuously to optimise performance, and the card management system was fully stabilized by Saturday noon. All services are currently functioning normally.”

Hiwa said the upgrade is part of broader investments in its IT infrastructure in 2026 to cope with its rapidly growing customer base and rising demand for digital services.

“NBM regularly reviews the performance and capacity of its digital platforms to ensure seamless service delivery. The recent card system upgrade is part of a broader series of IT infrastructure enhancements undertaken in 2026. These investments ensure our systems remain robust, secure, and fully equipped to handle increasing customer volume—especially ahead of the busy festive season,” she said, assuring customers that the bank’s systems are now robust, secure and ready to handle increased transactions ahead of the festive season.