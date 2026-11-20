JOHANNESBURG-(MaraviPost)-Sixty people were murdered on a daily basis in South Africa between July and September 2026.

That is the central figure from the second-quarter crime statistics for 2026/27, released in Pretoria on Friday by Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia and National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola.

In total, police recorded 5,590 murders in the three months, according to Cachalia.

He said the figure points to around 1,600 fewer murders compared to what was recorded in the same quarter last year, a gradual decline in murder cases that began in 2024-25.

“The number remains far too high, and murder is not spread evenly across the country, but concentrated in specific hotspots and provinces,” he noted.

According to Cachalia, the risk of being murdered is highest in the Eastern Cape, followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Even within those provinces, he said, the risk is not the same everywhere, but concentrated in particular localities.

Cachalia added that the patterns differ sharply by province. “Around 80% of all gang-related murders and almost 60% of all taxi-related murders take place in the Western Cape, while Gauteng records the most robbery-related murders,” he said.

He noted that those figures require a response that is both firm and intelligent – arresting perpetrators, recovering weapons, disrupting gangs and bringing organised criminals before the courts.

“Firearms were used in 2,552 of the murders in the quarter, almost half of all killings. In the Western Cape, guns were used in 732 murders. In Gauteng, 675. In KwaZulu-Natal, 560, Cachalia said.

He highlighted that police will intensify efforts to trace and recover illegal firearms, investigate their supply chains, audit firearm controls, and ensure those found with unlicensed weapons face the full force of the law, adding that recovered weapons will continue to be linked to crime scenes through forensic work.

He also urged lawful owners to store weapons securely and comply with the law, saying every stolen or diverted firearm can become the instrument of another family’s grief.

“Generally, most violent crime categories; that includes murder, sexual offences, serious assaults and armed robberies continued to show decreases nationally,” Cachalia said.

During the quarter, carjacking declined by 16.8%, truck hijacking dropped by 27.9%, and robberies of homes and businesses both continued to fall, each by 7%, he said, also noting that reported sexual offences as well continued to fall, but by a far slower rate of 2.7%.

“In the same quarter, police recorded 9,908 rapes. Comprising 9,705 cases in which sex and age could be verified, 4,362 victims were children under the age of 18, 5,116 were adult women, and 227 were adult men,” he said.

Cachalia admitted that police must improve their response, protect and respect survivors, strengthen investigations, ensure dockets are properly prepared, and work with the justice system to hold perpetrators accountable.

“We all need to take responsibility for challenging the negative attitudes that normalise abuse, such as the misplaced belief that men are superior to women or must use violence to be respected,” Cachalia said.

Meanwhile, Masemola said the fight against gender-based violence and femicide remains a priority for the SAPS, adding that during the reporting period, police arrested more than 10,000 alleged GBV perpetrators.

“During the same period, 668 perpetrators were sentenced to imprisonment. Of those, 88 were sentenced to life imprisonment, 78 received sentences of 20 years and more, 169 were sentenced to between 10 and 19 years, and 333 were sentenced to between one and nine years.

“While police intensify efforts to protect communities, the killing of police officers remains a serious challenge. Just this weekend, police will be laying Colonel Thokozani Sithole to rest in Ladysmith. She died in the line of duty while confronting armed criminals. She fought bravely until the very end.

“In the process, police fought back, and two suspects were shot and killed. Thus far, three suspects have been arrested.

“During the period under review, 21 suspects linked to the murder of police officers were arrested,” Masemola said.

Furthermore, he added that 12 suspects were convicted and sentenced to imprisonment, with some receiving life sentences.

Apparently, alcohol remains a major driver of violent contact crime, according to the figures presented.

During the quarter under review, police recorded 8,201 alcohol-related contact crimes. That included 271 murders, 589 attempted murders, 1,483 rapes, and 5,858 assaults with intent to cause grievous bodily harm associated with alcohol. A further 235 murders occurred in or around liquor outlets.

Masemola said police dismantled a drug manufacturing laboratory in Kranskop, KwaZulu-Natal, with an estimated value of R100 million. Large quantities of Mandrax tablets were seized and one suspect arrested.

“It was the 15th major multi-million rand drug lab to be dismantled in 12 months across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, North West and Limpopo,” Masemola said, with more than 60 suspects arrested so far.

“The total value of the labs is put at more than R2.4 billion. In the same period, 3,752 suspected drug dealers were arrested, and 31,424 suspects arrested for drug possession,” he added.

On cash-in-transit robberies, Masemola said seven suspects were arrested shortly after an alleged heist in Navalsig, Bloemfontein.

“Police recovered stolen money, five vehicles, four AK-47 rifles, one R5 rifle and 648 rounds of ammunition. From 1 July 2026 to date, 55 most-wanted suspects have been arrested in connection with cash-in-transit robberies,” Masemola said.

He adde that six were shot dead during confrontations with police. The law enforcement agency also recovered 33 illegal firearms and nine vehicles.

“A 44-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of Lastborn Thobelani Shazi, an MK Party regional organiser and Umzumbe Ward 18 councillor candidate. Shazi was shot dead at his home on 2 November 2026, two days before the local government elections.

“Since its establishment, the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team has arrested 604 suspects, with 151 people sentenced to a combined total of more than 2,300 years in prison,” Masemola said.

“The Gauteng Political Killings Task Team has made 39 arrests to date. In the Western Cape, where a new Political Killings Task Team was set up in August 2026, six suspects have been arrested so far,” he added.

Overall, Masemola reported 1,670 arrests for murder and 1,711 arrests for attempted murder during the quarter, pointing out that police confiscated contraband goods valued at more than R140 million and recovered 761 hijacked or stolen vehicles.

Between 1 July and 30 September 2026, a total of 3,292 accused persons were sentenced to imprisonment. Of those, 186 were sentenced to life imprisonment, including 63 murderers and 120 rapists.

The figures therefore tell two stories at once.

One is a country where murder, robbery and sexual offences are falling from extraordinarily high levels.

The other is a country where 60 people were still murdered every day, where guns accounted for nearly half of those murders, where thousands of children were still raped in three months, and where even those tasked with stopping the killing – like Colonel Sithole – were being killed themselves.