HARARE-(MaraviPost)-One of Zimbabwe’s most travelled veteran musicians has decided to walk away from the format that built his name.

Alick Macheso, the sungura star whose career has taken him across Africa and beyond, says he will no longer release albums.

Macheso told H Metro Entertainment that from now on, he will release singles only.

It is a major break for a man who built his reputation on full-length albums, including Simbaradzo (2000), widely regarded as one of the greatest Zimbabwean albums of all time.

Macheso says the decision was reached together with his management, after looking at how music is now made, shared and consumed.

He argues that the old model – recording six or more tracks and putting them out together at once – no longer fits the times. Singles, he says, will give him more flexibility and allow him to move at the pace of technology and changing audience habits.

STILL MAKING MUSIC, BUT NOT THIS YEAR

Macheso has moved to calm fans who fear the change means he is slowing down.

He insists new music is still coming, just not in album form. The promise, he says, is singles – released one by one, when they are ready.

But fans hoping for something before the year ends will have to wait. There will be no new release for the remainder of 2026, despite the fact that he has been testing new lines on stage in recent months.

Those stage previews, he says, should not be read as a sign that a release is imminent. Trying out new lines in front of a live crowd has always been part of his shows, he says, long before any recording is finalised.

A CAREER BUILT ON ALBUMS

The shift closes a chapter that stretches back almost three decades and 13 albums.

Macheso started out releasing almost every year, before moving to a two-year cycle. At other points, he went as long as four years between albums.

His catalogue runs from Magariro (1998) and Vakiridzo (1999), through Simbaradzo (2000), Zvakanaka Zvakadaro (2001), Zvido Zvenyu Kunyanya (2003), Vapupuri Pupurai (2005), Ndezvashe-eh (2007), Zvinoda Kutendwa (2010), Kwatakabva Mitunhu (2012), Tsoka Dzerwendo (2016), Dzinosvitsa Kure (2018), Tinosvitswa Nashee (2022), to Kupa Kuturika (2024).

He says the move to singles is simply the latest adjustment in a career that has constantly changed with the industry. Music, like any other industry, he says, demands that artists adapt if they want to stay relevant.

ROOTS ACROSS THE BORDER

Macheso’s story is also a story of migration and identity in southern Africa.

Though he is one of Zimbabwe’s most celebrated musicians, he is of Malawian origin through his parents, who moved to Zimbabwe.

That background has long been part of his public identity, and part of why his music – sung mainly in Shona, with a deep sungura bass guitar tradition rooted in central and southern African sounds – resonates far beyond Zimbabwe’s borders.

Born in Shamva, in Mashonaland Central, Macheso rose through the ranks as a bassist before forming Orchestra Mberikwazvo, the band he still leads today.

Over the years, he has become known as much for his stage craft, his dancing and his storytelling as for his guitar work, performing for Zimbabwean communities in the diaspora in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia and elsewhere.

WHAT THE CHANGE MEANS

For the industry, Macheso’s decision is symbolic. If an artist of his stature – a man who once defined success by the album – is now embracing singles, it signals how far streaming, social media and short-form listening have reshaped even the most traditional corners of Zimbabwean music.

For his loyal fan base, the test will be whether a single can carry the same weight as an album once did.

Macheso believes it can.