BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi football has been thrown into mourning.

Former Karonga United head coach, Audlow Makonyola, has died after along illness.

The sad news was confirmed by fellow football coach, Milias Jegwe Pofera.

Makonyola was not just an ordinary coach. He was one of the respected brains behind Malawian football.

He coached Karonga United, one of the top teams in the country, and also handled Blue Eagles and EPAC FC during his coaching career.

Beyond coaching clubs, Makonyola was also a coach educator — the man who trained and mentored other coaches on football matters in the country. Many of the coaches working today passed through his hands.

Outside football, he served the nation as a police officer, working at Police Headquarters at Area 30 in Lilongwe.

His death has left a big gap in Malawian football. Players, coaches and fans who worked with him remember him as a disciplined, humble and knowledgeable man who loved the game with all his heart.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.