By Lovemore Lubinda

HARARE – A patient bitten by a snake has died while waiting for an ambulance in Masvingo Province, exposing a severe shortage of emergency medical transport in rural Zimbabwe.

The death was revealed by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care in a report presented to the National Assembly on Tuesday.

According to the committee, the victim was at Gundura Clinic, which has no ambulance of its own. The clinic depends entirely on ambulances sent from Masvingo Hospital.

That reliance proved fatal.

“A patient died from a snakebite while awaiting transfer,” the committee said.

For snakebite victims, the report added, the difference between life and death is often measured in minutes.

The committee said the problem is not limited to Masvingo. During visits to health facilities across the country, lawmakers found ambulance shortages to be widespread.

In Matabeleland North Province, Inyathi District Hospital had only one working ambulance out of three.

In Matabeleland South Province, Avoca District Hospital had no ambulance at all, despite being entitled to one. It instead relies on emergency vehicles from Filabusi District Hospital, nearly 80 kilometres away.

Mutiusinazita Clinic faces a similar challenge. It depends on Birchenough Bridge Hospital, about 45 kilometres away along rough dirt roads. Lawmakers said it took them nearly two hours to reach the clinic from the main highway.

The report also revealed that the Ministry of Health and Child Care has been trying unsuccessfully since 2020 to procure 102 ambulances.

“In rural areas, the committee observed that there is no reliable emergency transport system as the ambulances are either not available or technically collapsed,” the report said.

Lawmakers warned that patients, including pregnant women with complications, are frequently forced to rely on unreliable alternative transport to reach hospitals.

The committee has called for urgent improvements in ambulance availability, maintenance and rural emergency response systems, saying lives are being lost to delays that could be prevented.