At least two miners have died after a mine shaft they were digging for gold collapsed and trapped them in Mushandike resettlement area in Zimbabwe.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the news in a statement. The state-owned Herald newspaper reported that the victims who were identified as Paul Mhuka (20) and Cephas Pandasvika (41) entered the shaft the previous night around 8PM for a night shift together with a third colleague.

The two victims were working underground in 25 metres-deep shaft at Golden Echo, 7B where they were digging for the yellow metal while the third person was slightly on higher ground when the tragedy occurred.

The survivor managed remove the rubble that covered him while the two victims were discovered dead and they taken to Masvingo General hospital for postmortem.

Gold mining by artisanal miners is common in Mushandike area that is rich in gold deposits. However, many people lose their lives yearly while attempting to mine the precious metal.