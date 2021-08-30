FAM president Nyamilandu advice to under 20 players

Under 20 football players who have been scouted from all districts and are participating in a football clinic dubbed as Youth Championship with the possibility of been selected into under 20 nation team have been advised to value their education as they are pursuing a football career.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Dr. Walter Nyamilandu made the call when he graced the Under 20 Youth Championship matches at Mangochi Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

He encouraged the players to work extra hard in school, especially that now life is so competitive in every field and that education cannot be substituted.

“You players here present, from all regions and every young person in this nation, do not neglect school because you are gifted in something else, widen your opportunities in the future by developing your skill together with seriousness in education, every night you should be dreaming about your education too,” he said

.

“I played football while in primary and secondary schools even at the college level, football has been part of my life in all what I have done, but I incorporated the love for books as well” he added.

Nyamilandu explained that This year’s Under 20 youth championship has brought together 80 players, 20 from each region that is North, Central, East, and South, 30 players will be select to under 20 national team which will participate in under 20 Cosafa games.

The FAM president said that his leadership has invested in this youth championship because he plans that Malawi Under 20 national team should do well in this year’s Cosafa under 20 tournaments scheduled to take place in December this year.

“We have invested in this program of identifying and developing football talent in our youths from all districts because we are determined to do well at Cosafa as we also look forward to the 2023 African Youth Championship,” Explained Nyamilandu.

He revealed that the selection of 80 players started sometime back in clusters and the at district level to regional and now the project has come at the final stage the nation level.