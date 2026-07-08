FIFA referee deactivates instagram after backlash over Argentina’s victory against Egypt: 2026 World Cup

A FIFA referee has reportedly deactivated his Instagram account in the wake of intense online criticism following a match that ended in a 3-2 victory for Argentina at Manchester City Stadium.

The decision to take the account offline came after the comments section was flooded with reactions from fans around the world.

The match itself sparked widespread debate on social media platforms, with supporters and analysts questioning several of the officiating decisions made during the 90 minutes in Manchester.

While controversy around refereeing is not new in high-profile football matches, the speed and scale of the response this time highlighted the growing influence of digital platforms.

Clips, screenshots, and commentary circulated within minutes of each incident, turning isolated moments into sustained conversations that continued long after the final whistle at the City venue.

Many fans expressed frustration over calls they felt had changed the momentum of the game.

Others defended the referee, arguing that split-second decisions in a fast-paced contest are inevitably open to interpretation.

The volume of engagement, however, made it difficult for any balanced discussion to dominate the narrative.

Social media has now become the primary arena where referees face public scrutiny, often without the context or nuance available to officials on the pitch.

For the official in question, the backlash appears to have been significant enough to prompt the removal of his Instagram presence entirely.

FIFA has not issued a public statement regarding the incident or the referee’s decision to deactivate the account.

Experts note that the pressure on match officials has increased in recent years as every decision can be replayed, analyzed, and criticized by millions within hours.

The Argentina match in the City is the latest example of how a single game can generate global debate that extends far beyond the stadium.

It also raises broader questions about the responsibility of football authorities to protect referees from online abuse while maintaining transparency and accountability.

As football continues to grow its digital audience, the relationship between officiating, fan reaction, and social media is likely to remain a central talking point in the sport.