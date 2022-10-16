English Premier log table as of October 16, 2022

LONDON-(MaraviPost)-The English Premiere League defending champions Manchester City on Sunday, October 16, 2022 faced a first defeat in season with one to nil against Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah scored the wining goal in the second half.

Liverpool’s Alisson assisted Mohamed Salah three times in the Premier League, the most a goalkeeper has assisted a single player in the competition’s history.

Man City’s Pep Guardiola has lost 11 matches against Jurgen Klopp as a manager, at least four more defeats than against any other coach.

That’s just a third victory for Liverpool this season.

Liverpool move up to eighth in the table.

However, the Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp, sent off earlier, comes back on the pitch to shake hands.

A huge victory for Liverpool and a blow to Manchester City, who fall four points behind leaders Arsenal.

Earlier on Sunday, league leader Arsenal narrowly defeated leeds with one nil in away match.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to Sky Sports: “Result, perfect. Performance, really, really good, in an incredibly intense game.

“We defended at an incredibly high level for 99 minutes almost. They had their moments but especially in the box we did extremely well.

“This was for us obviously big today. We showed up today and that is all we wanted to do.

“City didnt have these counter attack situations, we had them three times. The situation around the goal is just sensational awareness from Alisson and outstanding from Mo. He might miss one but he will not miss two in a similar situation.

“Goals decide the game but there were so many good football moments against what I would say is the best football team isn’t the world.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BBC Match of the Day: “We did everything, we played really well and created chances. Most of the time we were really good but we made a mistake. They were so clinical and so good.”

On the disallowed goal: “This is Anfield, in the Champions League three or four years ago, and we come here most of the time it happens. We have to make a perfect game and we didn’t, we made a mistake, hopefully in the future we can learn but teams like this, [competing] in the Champions League, it is so tight and they punish you.

“The referee says play on, play on, play on, how many thousand million fouls he has almost given? But the goal was not given. That is the question, so when the referee decides to speak to the mangers, to Jurgen Klopp, to my assistant coach and say ‘I am going to be clear, it happens all the time in that way,’ then you cannot disallow the goal. But if you decide in the first minute fault, fault, fault… But you know, this is Anfield.”

Source: BBC Sports

