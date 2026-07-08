Two USMNT staff members suspended by FIFA ahead of World Cup Round Of 16 clash with Belgium

RIO-(MaraviPost)-Two members of the United States men’s national team staff have been suspended by FIFA ahead of Monday’s World Cup round of 16 match against Belgium.

The suspensions were announced by world football’s governing body on Sunday evening.

FIFA did not immediately release the names of the staff members involved.

The decision comes just hours before the crucial knockout match in the tournament.

According to FIFA, the suspensions were related to a breach of tournament regulations during the group stage.

Details of the specific violation have not been made public by the organization.

US Soccer said in a statement that it was aware of FIFA’s decision and was cooperating fully.

“We respect FIFA’s process and will not comment further at this time,” the federation said.

The timing of the suspensions adds an unexpected challenge for the US team.

Head coach Gregg Berhalter will now have to adjust his technical staff for one of the team’s biggest matches.

The United States advanced to the round of 16 after finishing second in their group.

Belgium, meanwhile, qualified as group winners and are considered one of the tournament favorites.

Monday’s match is scheduled to take place at the Estadio do Maracana.

FIFA officials said the suspensions will apply only to the Belgium fixture.

It remains unclear whether further disciplinary action will follow after the match.

Players and staff arrived at the stadium on Monday morning preparing as normal.

The US team has not commented on how the absences will affect preparations.

Tournament rules allow teams to continue with the remainder of their accredited staff.

This is the first time in this World Cup that FIFA has suspended team personnel before a knockout game.

All eyes will now be on how the United States responds on the field against Belgium.