Wednesday, 10 Jun 2026

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Somali Referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan returns home after 2026 World Cup exclusion

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Lloyd M’bwana

By Edwin Mbewe

MOGADISHU-(MaraviPost)-Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan has returned to Mogadishu after being excluded from officiating at the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to a decision by United States immigration authorities.

Artan, who was named Africa’s Best Male Referee in 2025, had been on course to make history as the first Somali official to referee a FIFA World Cup match.

His anticipated participation was widely celebrated in Somalia and across African football circles.

However, FIFA confirmed that Artan will not officiate at the tournament after he was denied entry by US authorities.

The global football governing body stated that decisions regarding entry and visas are the responsibility of host governments and fall outside FIFA’s control.

Speaking after his return to Mogadishu, Artan remained positive despite the disappointment.

“I am not upset by what happened,” he said. “I will continue to work hard, stay focused, and pursue my career with determination.”

Artan’s exclusion has sparked discussion among football fans and officials, with many expressing support for the respected referee, whose rise through the ranks has been viewed as a significant achievement for Somali football.

Despite missing the 2026 World Cup, Artan’s accomplishments remain a source of pride for Somalia.

His recognition as Africa’s top male referee and his international experience have established him as one of the continent’s leading match officials.

Observers say his resilience in the face of the setback reflects the professionalism that has defined his career and may inspire a new generation of Somali referees and football officials.

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Lloyd M’bwana

I’m a Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resource (LUANAR)’s Environmental Science graduate (Malawi) and UK’s ICM Journalism and Media studies scholar. Also University of Malawi (UNIMA) Library Science Scholar. I have been The Malawi Country Manager and duty editor for the Maravi Post since 2019. My duty editor’s job is to ensure that the news is covered properly, that it is delivered on time, and that it is created to the standards set out in the editorial guidelines of the Maravi Post.

2026 World Cup Somali Referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan

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