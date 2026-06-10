Nigeria-South Africa tensions escalate as Xenophobic attacks spark evacuations and diplomatic spat

By Burnett Munthali

JOHANNESBURG-(MaraviPost)-Nigeria and South Africa are facing renewed diplomatic strain after a wave of xenophobic attacks targeted Nigerian nationals and other African migrants in South African cities.

The Nigerian government expressed deep disappointment with how South African authorities and security agencies have handled the harassment and intimidation of its citizens.

Foreign Affairs Minister Bianca Ojukwu said Nigeria is “not happy” given its historical support for South Africa’s liberation struggle.

She rejected claims by some South African officials that most affected Nigerians were illegal migrants, calling the assertion “absolutely untrue”.

According to Ojukwu, Nigerians doing legitimate business have had their shops looted and set on fire.

The attacks prompted Abuja to launch a crisis response and arrange evacuation flights for citizens who wish to return home.

President Bola Tinubu approved five evacuation flights to be operated by Air Peace, with the first flight expected to carry about 270 passengers from Johannesburg.

More than 1,000 Nigerians have registered for voluntary repatriation, with over 500 screened and cleared as of early June.

The screening exercise, conducted jointly by Nigerian and South African officials, was extended to June 10, 2026, to allow more applicants to complete verification.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa condemned the violence and pledged action against groups leveraging anti-immigrant sentiment.

Ramaphosa stated that addressing illegal immigration is the state’s responsibility and warned against citizens taking law enforcement into their own hands.

He also outlined plans for tighter immigration regulation and the introduction of biometric ID cards.

Despite the government’s assurances, anti-migrant protests have intensified ahead of local elections in November, with groups like Operation Dudula demanding the departure of undocumented foreigners.

Protesters marched through townships outside Johannesburg carrying sticks, whips and shields, chanting “we are ready to act”.

The unrest is fueled by South Africa’s unemployment rate of over 30 percent, with some citizens blaming foreign nationals for taking scarce jobs and resources.

Nigeria has summoned South Africa’s High Commissioner in Abuja and warned that retaliation is not off the table.

Diplomatic pressure is mounting across the region, with analysts describing the fallout as the most serious since the end of apartheid.

Civil society groups and the African Union have called for stronger measures to protect migrants and uphold continental unity.

As tensions rise, both governments face the challenge of balancing public anger over economic hardship with the need to preserve bilateral ties and African solidarity.