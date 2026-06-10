Malawi CSOs gang against authorities’ secret plot to drop Chinese wildlife trafficker Lin’ corruption charges

LILONGWE (MaraviPost)-A coalition of Malawian civil society organizations has condemned reported plans by the country’s prosecution authorities to withdraw corruption charges against convicted Chinese wildlife trafficker Lin Yinhua, warning that the move could undermine Malawi’s fight against transnational wildlife crime.

The groups said they had noted with “grave concern” media reports published on 27 May 2026 by Maravi Post and AllAfrica.com, which indicated that Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Fostino Mayele and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Gabriel Chembezi intend to discontinue the corruption case against Yun Hua.

Similar concerns were raised by the Environmental Investigation Agency, Tiyeni Malawians, and Malawi Cables Online in statements issued on 3 and 5 June 2026.

According to the reports cited by the CSOs, arrangements have already been finalized and an application is expected to be filed in the High Court within two weeks of 5 June seeking the formal withdrawal of the charges.

Lin Yun Hua was arrested in 2019 as the alleged kingpin of a transnational wildlife trafficking syndicate.

On 28 September 2021, he was convicted and sentenced to 14 years in prison for possession of listed species, including rhino horn, and for dealing in government trophies under the National Parks and Wildlife Act, as well as six years for money laundering under the Financial Crimes Act.

The sentences ran concurrently, meaning he was to serve 14 years before deportation to China.

However, in July 2025, Yun Hua was among 37 prisoners pardoned during Malawi’s 61st Independence Anniversary celebrations under the administration of former President Lazarus Chakwera.

He had served only about four years of his 14-year sentence.

The CSOs argued that any decision to drop the remaining corruption charges would be “retrogressive” and would compromise progress made in combating illegal wildlife trade.

They cited concerns also raised in Malawi’s 7th National Biodiversity Report, National Ecosystem Assessment, and National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan, which highlight the risks of weakening accountability for wildlife crimes.

“In the interest of ensuring transparency, accountability, and maintaining public trust in the justice delivery system, Malawians deserve a clear, evidence-based explanation for any decision to discontinue the corruption-related charges against Lin Yun Hua,” the groups said.

They called on Mayele and Chembezi to provide a public explanation immediately, arguing that transparency is essential to safeguard confidence in Malawi’s anti-corruption and wildlife protection efforts.

The statement also demanded that DPP Mayele recuse himself from any decision involving Yun Hua, citing an alleged conflict of interest due to his former role as legal counsel for the accused.

If he fails to step aside, the CSOs said they would petition the President and the Malawi Law Society to intervene over a potential breach of prosecutorial ethics.

The groups warned they would file a formal complaint with the Malawi Law Society against the DPP for potential professional misconduct unless a justifiable clarification is provided.

They also urged Malawians who support fair justice and wildlife conservation to back their statement and pledged to follow up with the DPP and ACB within 14 days if their demands are not met.

The statement was signed on 9 June 2026 by 12 organizations, including the Indigenous Conservation of Nature (ICN), Centre for Environmental Policy and Advocacy (CEPA), Lilongwe Wildlife Trust (LWT), Youth and Society (YAS), Association of Environmental Journalists in Malawi (AEJ), Civil Society Network on Climate Change (CISONECC), National Youth Network on Climate Change (NYNCC) and others.