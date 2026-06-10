Cape Town Tourism Strikes Gold, Three Times Over

Cape Town Tourism Sweeps the International Tourism Film Festival Africa with Triple Gold

In a dazzling display of creative and marketing excellence, Cape Town Tourism (CTT) has won not one, not two, but three Gold Awards at the prestigious International Tourism Film Festival Africa (ITFFA). The awards recognise the city’s outstanding contributions to tourism, filmmaking, and destination marketing, and signal to the world that Cape Town is a world-class destination and storyteller.

THE WINNERS ARE:

GOLD: Go All Out Cape Town (Category: Pride Tourism)

GOLD: My Cape Town: Armani “Mr Poppins” Minani (Best Episode of a Tourism Campaign)

GOLD: My Cape Town (Best Tourism Campaign 2026)

Founded in 2019 by Caroline Ungersbock and James Byrne, the ITFFA is the only festival of its kind on the African continent, honouring exceptional and innovative video content that promotes tourism destinations, products, and services across all platforms worldwide. From TV adverts and social media campaigns to documentaries and promotional films, the festival celebrates the storytellers who inspire travellers to connect and discover.

Tourism is the lifeblood of Cape Town’s economy, supporting thousands of jobs and driving growth across communities. Winning at an international festival of this calibre sends a strong message to the global travel industry: Cape Town’s story is being told with creativity, authenticity and purpose.

“Three Gold Awards at the ITFFA, this is everything,” says Briony Brookes, Chief Marketing Officer of Cape Town Tourism.

“This recognition shows that the world responds when you lead with truth. ‘Go All Out Cape Town’ and ‘My Cape Town’ weren’t built around postcard moments but around people. The grit, the warmth, the complexity that makes Cape Town unlike anywhere else on earth. That’s the story we set out to tell, and these awards confirm we told it well. For our creative teams, for this city, and for every Capetonian who appeared in front of our cameras and trusted us with their story, this one’s for you.”

Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth and Tourism, City of Cape Town, adds:

“These awards are a powerful endorsement of the strategic investment in destination marketing and reinforce Cape Town’s position as Africa’s leading tourism destination. In a highly competitive global tourism landscape, this recognition boosts the city’s visibility, drives traveller interest and visitor arrivals, and creates economic opportunities for Cape Town’s people.

Tourism remains central to Cape Town’s economic growth strategy, and campaigns of this calibre are exactly what attract visitors, generate revenue and support jobs across our city.

While we celebrate this achievement, we are equally focused on what comes next: expanding the spread of tourism benefits across more communities, creating greater demand for local products and services, and securing more forward bookings that translate into jobs and economic growth.”

The festival’s founders believe that tourism storytelling has the power to shape perceptions, build connections and inspire people to experience a destination for themselves.

“The most effective campaigns tell authentic stories that resonate with audiences and leave lasting impressions, and Cape Town Tourism delivered exactly that,” says Caroline Ungersbock, ITFFA Co-founder and Administrative Director.

“From the bold energy of ‘Go All Out Cape Town’ to the deeply human storytelling of the ‘My Cape Town’ campaign, their films captivated audiences and judges alike. Three Gold Awards in one night is extraordinary, and it is wonderful to see an African destination raising the bar for creative, impactful storytelling on the world stage,” she adds.

James Byrne, ITFFA Festival Director, agrees.

“Cape Town Tourism did more than meet the standard this year; they set it. The ITFFA honours the very best in tourism filmmaking, and these three awards speak to a destination that knows who it is, tells its story with confidence, and delivers it with world-class creative execution. Cape Town Tourism deserves every one of them.”

Watch the award-winning content:

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