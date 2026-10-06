Airtel Africa commits to delivering unmatched customer experience

DUBAI-(MaraviPost)-Airtel Africa has reiterated its commitment to delivering unmatched experience to its 183.5 million customers through continuous network investment.

But also advanced technologies and

strategic partnerships to further expand its coverage and capacity to drive digital and financial inclusion in the continent.

Speaking at the beginning of the Customer Service Week 2026, Airtel Africa’s CEO, Sunil Taldar said: “The theme of this year’s events, “The Extra Mile” is aligned with our unwavering commitment to always go the extra mile for our customers by transforming their experience, listening to them, learning from them and acting on their needs and expectations.

“By digitising our services and broadening access to connectivity, we are helping to unlock extraordinary opportunities for people, businesses and economies across the continent”.

Taldar referred to Airtel Africa’s recent commercial deployment of direct-to-device satellite in underserved rural communities, which enables Airtel customers with compatible smartphones to remain

connected in areas beyond the reach of terrestrial mobile networks provided they have a clear view of the sky.

He added, “Airtel Africa, in the last one year, has added over 3,250 new sites and 3,200 kilometres of fibre with significant investment in retail outlets and other distribution channels and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to step up customers’ digital experience.

To keep customers safe from spam and potentially fraudulent messages, the company pioneered the AIpowered Spam Alert service which is available free of charge to all subscribers to identify and block suspected spam SMS messages and provide real-time updates.

Our employees will join the frontline teams across our 14 markets to engage with our customers to feel