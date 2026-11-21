TETE-(MaraviPost)-A 45-year-old Zimbabwean man has been arrested in Mozambique after police discovered six bags containing large amounts of Malawian currency (kwacha).

The man was arrested along the EN7 highway at the Muchenga checkpoint, commonly known as Kilometre 18, in Changara District, Tete Province.

Police made the discovery while inspecting an international passenger bus.

According to Mozambican police, the Zimbabwean man failed to provide documents proving that he had declared the money to customs authorities.

He was also unable to explain where the money came from or where it was being taken.

Police suspect the money could be linked to an international illegal money-moving network.

The case will be handed over to prosecutors, with Mozambique’s Criminal Investigation Service (SERNIC) and customs authorities expected to conduct further investigations.

Source: TV Miramar Mozambique