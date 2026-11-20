By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawian football is set for a massive financial boost, with the inaugural Presidential FA Cup offering a staggering MK150 million to the champions after the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) unveiled a MK1 billion budget for the 2026/27 season.

The new competition is promising to be a game-changer for domestic football, bringing together 99 teams from across the country in a battle for national glory, silverware and a life-changing financial reward.

The K1 billion package is jointly funded by FAM and President of the Republic of Malawi, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, with each contributing K500 million.

Mutharika has also thrown the door open to well-wishers, urging them to come forward and support the competition.

And the stakes are high.

While the eventual champions will walk away with a mouth-watering K150 million, the runners-up will not go home empty-handed, pocketing K80 million.

The two losing semifinalists will each receive K30 million, while quarterfinalists will take home K20 million apiece. Teams eliminated in the round of 16 will also earn K12 million each.

A whopping K466 million has been set aside for national competition prize money, underlining the financial significance FAM has attached to the tournament.

But the Presidential FA Cup is not just about the big clubs and the big money.

In what could be a major opportunity for grassroots football, the competition will feature teams from the FDH Bank Premiership, NBS Bank National Division League, regional leagues and district leagues.

FAM has put in place financial incentives to ensure that even the smallest clubs have something to celebrate.

A total of K62 million will go towards supporting 31 district league champions, with each receiving K2 million. Another K40 million has been allocated to 40 regional league teams, each set to receive K1 million, while K48 million has been earmarked for regional qualifier participation.

The message is clear: the road to the K150 million jackpot will not be reserved for the elite.

Individual brilliance will also be rewarded, with K12.3 million allocated for player awards.

The Golden Boot, Golden Glove and Player of the Tournament winners will each pocket K2 million, while the Discovery of the Tournament award carries K1 million.

Player of the Match awards will range from K200,000 to K300,000, depending on the stage of the competition.

Even the media has a share in the ambitious project, with FAM setting aside K7 million for awards recognising journalists covering the tournament.

Beyond the prize money, K135.315 million has been allocated for equipment, including match balls, uniforms, medals and the coveted trophy. Other funds will cater for officiating, administration, match organisation and marketing.

A LONG ROAD TO THE MILLIONS

The inaugural tournament will follow a knockout format, giving clubs from the country’s lower divisions a genuine opportunity to dream big.

The journey will begin with regional preliminary matches involving teams from the National Division League, regional leagues and district leagues.

Those battles will produce 16 regional qualifiers, with four teams emerging from each of the Northern, Central, Southern and Eastern regions.

They will then face the ultimate test as they join all 16 FDH Bank Premiership clubs in the national round of 32.

Adding another layer of intrigue, the top eight teams at the end of the first round of the 2026/27 FDH Bank Premiership season will be seeded in the national draw.

The regional playoffs are scheduled to run from November 28 to December 27, 2026, before the national draw on December 29.

The round of 32 will be played in January 2027, with the round of 16 and quarterfinals following in February.

The semifinal battles are scheduled for March 6 and 7, before the historic inaugural final on March 20, 2027, when one team will be crowned the first-ever Presidential FA Cup champions and walk away with K150 million.

Meanwhile, FAM has also confirmed that the Castel Challenge Cup will return next year, adding another competition to the domestic football calendar.

With 99 teams, a K1 billion budget and K150 million awaiting the eventual winners, the Presidential FA Cup is shaping up to be one of the biggest additions to Malawian football.

For the country’s smaller clubs, it presents a rare opportunity to challenge the giants. For the established sides, it is another battle for supremacy.

And for everyone involved, there is one prize that will dominate the conversation: K150 million and the honour of becoming the first-ever Presidential FA Cup champions.