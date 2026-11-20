

By Leo Igwe

A recent incident underscores the importance of philosophy for children in Malawi. As reported, some students accused their teacher of witchcraft and subsequently burnt down the apartment in Nkatha Bay. This episode indicts the school system; it indicates an educational failure. During my recent visit to Malawi, I tried to promote critical thinking and Philosophy for Children(P4C). I tabled at a conference at Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu in the northern region and displayed materials,

textbooks, and charts on critical thinking and philosophy for children. Fortunately, students, teachers, and parents and guardians who participated in the conference expressed interest in P4C. They took away copies of books on critical reasoning. They also collected some charts on critical thinking. I also spoke to 16 curious and inquisitive students from the University of Livingstonia at a small guest house. They were fascinated by the P4C movement.

After some robust exchanges, the students created a WhatsApp group, Critthink Malawi, dedicated to continuous learning and sharing ideas and information on critical thinking and philosophy for children. Before leaving Malawi, I visited a private primary school, the Pineview Academy in Lilongwe. The school director readily welcomed introducing critical thinking and philosophy to her school. She noted that the overemphasis on memorization had negatively impacted teaching and learning in the country. She asked that her school be included in any P4C pilot program in Malawi.

It was encouraging to see some Malawians embrace critical thinking and philosophy for children. In a country too often associated with superstitions, witchcraft-related abuses, and ritual attacks, the fascination with inquiry-based learning is a sign of hope and light. The interest could translate into a paradigm shift in teaching and learning in the country. Schools should not be hotbeds of mob violence, witchcraft accusations, and witch hunts. Schools should be beacons of knowledge and enlightenment. As I noted at the meetings, students and teachers should be agents of light and progress in Malawi. They should be emancipators of society from witchcraft fears and anxieties, not peddlers and perpetrators of accusations.

Students should be liberators of the people from mental slavery and superstitions. They should lead Malawians out of ignorance and unreason, and help realize a critical thinking Malawi. I hope to work with students, and teachers, educators and other stakeholders to further critical thinking and P4C in schools across Malawi.

Leo Igwe directs Critical Thinking Social Empowerment Foundation