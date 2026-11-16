Maranatha Private Academy shines again in 2026 MSCE exams results: Female learner Ruth Kanduku gets 8 points

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Maranatha Private Academy has produced Malawi’s top-performing candidate in the 2026 MSCE examinations following a remarking exercise that improved one of its students’ results from 10 to eight points.

Addressing the news conference on Sunday, November 15, 2026 in the capital Lilongwe, the school’s Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga, disclosed that Ruth Kanduku from its Lilongwe campus is now the country’s best-performing candidate, surpassing the previous highest score of nine points.

Kaonga added that the development highlights the importance of allowing learners to seek a review of their examination results whenever they feel their grades do not reflect their performance.

He has challenged teachers and school administrators to inform learners about their right to apply for remarking, dismissing criticism surrounding the exercise.

“I promised them, and a promise is a promise. Ruth Kanduku will get MK10 million for scoring 8 points.

“Nellie Ntiza, Ishmael Chitedze and Joyce Ndhovu will each get MK5 million for scoring 9 points. Hard work must pay,” said Dr. Kaonga.

He lauds, “These children have made Maranatha, their parents, and Malawi proud. We believe in rewarding excellence because when you reward excellence, you create more excellence.

“Ruth, Nellie, Ishmael and Joyce have shown the whole country what discipline and focus can do”.

Kaonga said Maranatha will continue to invest in quality teachers, discipline, and motivation because the school’s mission is to produce leaders who will change Malawi.

For Ruth, the 8 points is not just a number. It is a dream come true after months of early mornings, late nights, mock exams, and prayers.

For Nellie, Ishmael and Joyce, the 9 points prove that Maranatha’s system works for both boys and girls.

Maranatha Academy has once again proved why it is called a home of academic excellence.