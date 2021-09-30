Maranatha Boys Academy owner Ernest Kaonga

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The commercial Court sitting on Thursday morning, September 30, 2021 granted Matindi Academy stay order against against High court’s default judgement favoring Maranatha Boys Academy.

The injunction comes barely two days after the High court dismissed Matindi Private Academy Limited claims after it dragged Maranatha Boys Academy to court claiming it owed them rentals.

In his determination, the presiding judge of the case, Justice Masauko Msungama thrown out the claimants, Matindi Private Schools’ claims with costs for lack of tangible and admissible evidence and, therefore, ordered that they pay Maranatha Boys Academy damages and legal expenses.

This therefore means that any action to claim the damages has been stopped until a full hearing of the substantive matter.

The matter being that Maranatha Academy breached a lease contract which demanded full 10 year rentals in the first 2 years and enjoy 10 years of no rental increase.

Since they failed to pay within the stated period and still has arrears after three years of stay at Matindi Campus, the Landlord terminated the lease agreement.

Matindi Private Academy, through its owner, Elvis Nserebo took Maranatha Boys Academy to the High Court in Blantyre, claiming it failed to pay rentals for their premises at Matindi along the Blantyre-Lilongwe M1

According to Court case number 285/2021 documents filed by Maranatha Academy who owner is Ernest Kaonga has visibly altered documents used as proof of payment.