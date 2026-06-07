South Africa police probes Gauteng’s female officer for returning alleged bribe (Watch the video)

By Burnett Munthali

GAUTENG-(MaraviPost)-The South African Police Service has launched an immediate internal and criminal investigation into a female Gauteng constable captured on video returning a R2,000 cash bribe to a member of the public near Diepsloot, Johannesburg.

The footage, which spread rapidly across social media platforms, shows a tense confrontation between the officer and an aggrieved man next to a marked SAPS van.

In the video, the man accuses the officer of taking the money from one of his employees and demands its immediate return.

Under the threat of being exposed online, the constable, dressed in full SAPS uniform, is seen searching her pockets and handing back a bundle of cash while saying, “I’m sorry.”

The incident has reignited public debate over allegations of police extortion and bribery targeting motorists, street traders, and foreign nationals in Johannesburg.

Advocacy groups and social media users said the clip reflects a broader pattern of misconduct that undermines trust between communities and law enforcement.

SAPS management in Gauteng confirmed that the officer has been positively identified following the viral circulation of the video.

The Provincial Anti-Corruption Unit has since registered a criminal case of corruption against her.

An expedited internal disciplinary process has also been initiated alongside the criminal investigation.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni strongly condemned the officer’s conduct, calling it a severe breach of the SAPS Code of Conduct.

Mthombeni reiterated that soliciting or accepting bribes betrays public trust and that any officer found guilty will face the full weight of the law.

The SAPS said it maintains a zero-tolerance stance toward corruption within its ranks and is committed to holding members accountable.

The video has prompted renewed calls for stronger oversight and faster disciplinary action in cases of police misconduct.

Authorities urged citizens with evidence of similar incidents to report them through official channels, including the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.