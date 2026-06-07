Mangochi’s MonkeyBay man arrested for cutting finger suspected thief (Watch the video)

By Jones Gadama

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police at Monkey Bay, in Mangochi have arrested a 66-year-old man for allegedly severing three fingers of a younger man’s left hand with a panga knife after accusing him of stealing sweet potatoes from his garden.

The suspect, identified as Mavuto Saulos of Bonomali Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Namkumba, was taken into custody on Saturday June 6, 2026.

According to Monkey Bay Police publicist Sergeant Kondwani James, the attack came to light after a video of the assault circulated widely on social media on Thursday, June 4.

James said Saulos confronted Chikondi Samuel, 28, in his field on accusations of stealing tubers.

An argument ensued and escalated into violence, with Saulos allegedly using a machete to cut off three fingers on Samuel’s left hand.

The injured man was rushed to Monkey Bay Community Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

“Following the viral video, police instituted investigations that led to the arrest of Saulos the next day.

He has been charged with grievous harm, contrary to the Penal Code,” James confirmed. He added that the suspect is expected to appear before court once police complete the necessary processes.

Police further revealed that Samuel will face a separate charge of theft once he recovers and is discharged from hospital.

Authorities said both parties will be subjected to due legal process to ensure justice is served.

The incident has sparked outrage among residents and online users, with many condemning mob justice and calling for calm.

Community leaders in TA Namkumba have urged people to report suspected theft cases to police instead of taking the law into their own hands.

Legal experts note that grievous harm carries a heavy penalty under Malawian law, and courts have repeatedly warned against violent reprisals even when theft is suspected.

The attack adds to growing concerns over rising cases of vigilante violence in rural areas, often triggered by crop theft and property disputes.

Police have since appealed to communities in Mangochi and across the lakeshore to use established justice systems rather than resorting to violence.

Saulos remains in police custody at Monkey Bay as investigations continue.