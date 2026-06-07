Malawi repatriates 150 Nationals from South Africa amid Xenophobic displacement

PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-The first batch of 150 Malawian nationals displaced by xenophobic violence in South Africa has returned home under a voluntary repatriation exercise, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirmed.

In a statement signed by Ministry of Foreign affairs on June 7th,The nationals departed from Western Cape Province on Saturday, 6 June 2026, and are making their way by road through Zimbabwe and Mozambique, with an expected arrival at Malawi’s Mwanza Border Post on Monday, 8 June.

Upon arrival, they will be received at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre for processing before proceeding to their local destinations.

This repatriation is part of a coordinated effort led by a multidisciplinary Malawi Task Team dispatched to South Africa, under the guidance of the Malawi High Commission.

The Ministry assured that all measures are being taken to guarantee the safety and well-being of returning citizens including transit and consular support in collaboration with relevant government ministries and agencies.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Malawians abroad and providing support to those affected by the recent unrest.