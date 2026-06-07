What if “She is the Architect of Political Sympathy”?

By McPherson Mlauzi

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-For weeks now, a persistent narrative has been making the rounds claiming that President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika did not chair the recent Cabinet meeting, and instead delegated a cabinet minister, rather than the Vice President, to preside over it.

Despite official denials thoroughly debunking these claims, those pushing the rumor refuse to stop. This begs the question: who stands to gain the most from keeping this false story alive?

When a rumor persists despite being discredited, it is rarely due to a lack of facts. More often than not, it is because someone is working tirelessly behind the scenes to keep it on life support.

What if this story is being actively pushed by the Vice President’s own camp to harvest public sympathy and boost her own political mileage?

The Vice President Jane Ansah was present during the meeting, yet she has not come forward to dismiss these false rumors, despite knowing deep in her heart that the circulating story is entirely fabricated. Why? What if she is enjoying the narrative and stands to benefit from it?

Over the years, Presidents in Malawi have rarely enjoyed smooth relationships with their deputies. Historically, many have pointed fingers at the Presidents, labeling the Vice Presidents as victims. But wait a minute, what if the deputies are actually the problem?

In Malawi, and likely in many other countries, deputies often view themselves as the political “next of kin.” Most of them eye the presidency, and as desperation sets in, they begin to view time itself as a delaying tactic.

Without dissecting every single past administration, we can all recall that almost every Vice President Malawi has ever had has aspired to the presidency.

Some have even gone so far as to form their own political parties in desperate attempts to capture the highest office.

It is as if the appetite for power grows exponentially the moment they are appointed deputies; they desperately crave the seat simply because they are standing right next to it.

When all is said and done, who is the true architect of the false stories circulating about President Mutharika? Who stands to benefit from all this?

When will our country’s Vice Presidents begin to appreciate the trust placed in them by those who appointed them to office? When will the Vice President stop being so desperate for the highest seat and simply focus on serving the nation?

No one knows when.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of the author not The Maravi Post or Editor