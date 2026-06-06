Call to relocate Malawi’s Electoral body sparks fresh debate over executive authority

By Burnett Munthali

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The political temperature in Malawi rose this week after veteran activist comrade Edward Kambanje issued a public statement backing the presidential directive for the Malawi Electoral Commission to move its operations to Blantyre.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Maravi Post in Saturday, Kambanje framed the issue as one of constitutional compliance rather than political convenience.

“We stand by this MEC should comply the presidential order and relocate to Blantyre as ordered,” he said, making his position unequivocal.

His remarks place him firmly behind the executive’s recent order, which has already drawn mixed reactions across the political spectrum.

For Kambanje, the matter comes down to respect for institutional hierarchy and the need to avoid protracted standoffs between state bodies.

He argued that delays and resistance only undermine public confidence in both the presidency and the electoral commission ahead of critical national processes.

The call for relocation is not new, but the timing has intensified scrutiny as Malawi prepares for the next electoral cycle.

Blantyre, the country’s commercial capital, has been cited by the presidency as a more accessible and logistically suitable base for the commission’s work.

Supporters of the move say it would bring the commission closer to a broader section of the electorate and streamline coordination with other state agencies.

Opponents, however, warn that the directive risks politicizing an institution meant to remain neutral and independent.

Kambanje dismissed those concerns, suggesting that independence does not mean operating outside the framework of lawful executive directives.

He urged the commission’s leadership to prioritize national interest over institutional pride or bureaucratic inertia.

The statement is likely to fuel further debate in Parliament and civil society, where questions about the balance of power between the executive and independent commissions remain unresolved.

Analysts note that how the commission responds could set a precedent for future interactions between Malawi’s presidency and its oversight bodies.

For now, Kambanje’s intervention has added a prominent voice to a dispute that touches on governance, law, and the credibility of Malawi’s electoral process.

What remains clear is that the outcome will shape not only the physical location of the commission, but also perceptions of its autonomy in the eyes of the public.