Malawi’ Scochers find positive despite goalless against Tanzania draw

By Shaffie A Mtambo

DAR ES SALAAM-(MaraviPost)-Malawi women’s national football team coach Lovemore Fazili says the Scorchers have gained valuable lessons from their two international friendly matches against Tanzania as preparations for the upcoming Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) gather momentum.

The coach made the remarks after his side played out a goalless draw against Tanzania on Saturday at KMC Stadium in Dar es Salaam, bringing an end to a two match preparatory series ahead of next month’s continental tournament in Morocco.

While the scoreline reflected a closely contested encounter, Fazili believes the match provided a clear picture of his squad’s strengths and weaknesses before they face Africa’s elite teams at WAFCON.

According to the coach, Malawi created enough opportunities to win the game but once again struggled to convert chances into goals, a challenge that also affected the team in the first friendly where they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat.

Fazili said the inability to finish scoring opportunities remains the biggest concern in his camp, despite being encouraged by the overall performance displayed by his players.

The Scorchers showed greater organization and discipline in the second match, frustrating their hosts and keeping a clean sheet throughout the ninety minutes.

The team’s defensive solidity was one of the key positives highlighted by the technical panel.

For Fazili, the friendlies were never solely about results but about measuring readiness, testing combinations and identifying areas that require urgent improvement before the tournament begins.