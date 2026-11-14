“We care for you”-Malawi First Lady Mutharika, Merck Foundation aid hygiene supplies to Lilongwe Girls Secondary learners

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In a continued effort to champion girls’ education and dignity, Malawi First Lady, Gertrude Mutharika—through the Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Trust and in partnership with the Merck Foundation—has delivered vital school and hygiene supplies to learners at Lilongwe Girls Secondary School.

During a handover ceremony held on Friday, November 13, 2026, students received exercise books, pens, sanitary pads, soap, and sugar.

The essentials directly address the practical barriers that often disrupt girls’ attendance and focus in the classroom.

BEAM Trust Board Chairperson Dingiswayo Jere called the occasion emotional, reflecting on the steep challenges many young girls face in pursuit of their goals.

He emphasized that Professor Mutharika remains steadfast in working alongside organizations like the Merck Foundation to remove these barriers and inspire hope.

“Never give up. Always aspire to achieve big dreams. The First Lady is with you,” Mr. Jere urged the learners.

Welcoming the donation, the school’s Head Teacher noted that the items filled a significant need and instilled renewed confidence in the student body.

She encouraged the girls to honor their benefactors by dedicating themselves to academic excellence.

Ultimately, this initiative serves as a powerful reminder to the learners that their current circumstances do not define their future and that with the right support, their ambitions have no limits.