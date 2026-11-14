2027 AFCON Qualifiers: Do Malawi Flames still have a chance progressing after Egypt humiliation?

By Edwin Mbewe

CAIRO-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi National Football Team, the Flames, face an uphill battle in their quest to qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following a humiliating 5-0 defeat to seven-time African champions Egypt in their Group B qualifying encounter played on Friday night in Cairo.

The MaraviPost followed the match, which was beamed live on SuperSport, as the Pharaohs produced a dominant performance to leave Malawi’s qualification ambitions hanging in the balance.

The emphatic victory has put Egypt in a stronger position in Group B, while the Flames are now under pressure to respond when they host the North African giants in the return leg on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The return fixture is expected to attract considerable attention from Malawian football supporters, who will be hoping to see a much-improved performance from Kalisto Pasuwa’s charges.

How Egypt dismantled the Flames

The Pharaohs needed just six minutes to break the deadlock through Nasser Maher, who finished off an attacking move to give the hosts an early advantage.

Omar Marmoush doubled Egypt’s lead in the 10th minute, leaving the Flames with an immediate mountain to climb.

Malawi struggled to contain Egypt’s attacking movements, and Mohamed Hany made it 3-0 in the 39th minute with an impressive volley.

The second half offered little relief for the Flames as Egypt continued to dominate proceedings.

Egyptian captain Mohamed Salah compounded Malawi’s misery by scoring twice, first in the 84th minute before converting a Panenka-style penalty in stoppage time to complete the 5-0 victory.

Where do the Flames stand in Group B?

Following Friday’s defeat, Malawi remain on three points from three matches, having recorded one victory and two defeats.

Egypt, meanwhile, have moved to seven points, opening a four-point gap over the Flames.

The Group B standings before Angola’s match against South Sudan, Egypt lead with 7 points from 3 games, Angola are second with 4 points from 2 games, Malawi is sitting on 3rd position with 3 points from 3 games and anchoring the table is South Sudan who are yet to accumulate a point from 2 games.

The top two teams in Group B will qualify for the 2027 AFCON finals.

What are Malawi’s chances of qualifying?

Despite the heavy defeat, the Flames are not mathematically eliminated from the qualification race.

Malawi have three matches remaining after the return fixture against Egypt, including an away assignment against South Sudan and a home encounter against Angola.

The immediate priority, however, is Tuesday’s encounter against Egypt.

A victory at Bingu National Stadium would take Malawi to six points and give the team a much-needed boost in the qualification race.

A draw would take the Flames to four points, while another defeat would leave them with three points from four matches and make their remaining fixtures even more difficult.

Malawi must also pay close attention to Angola’s results because the Palancas Negras are direct competitors for one of the two qualification places.

Malawi versus Egypt: What does head-to-head history say?

History has not been particularly kind to Malawi when facing Egypt.

During the 2023 AFCON qualification campaign, the two nations met twice, with Egypt winning both encounters.

Egypt defeated Malawi 2-0 in Cairo before recording a convincing 4-0 victory in the return fixture in Malawi.

The latest 5-0 defeat means Egypt have now scored 11 goals against the Flames across their last three competitive meetings without conceding.

This record highlights the challenge facing the Malawian side as they prepare for Tuesday’s encounter.

However, football is not always determined by previous results. The Flames will need to approach the next match with a different mentality, greater tactical discipline and stronger defensive organisation.

What should Malawians expect on November 17?

Tuesday’s return leg at Bingu National Stadium presents Malawi with an opportunity to respond to the Cairo disappointment.

Egypt will arrive in Malawi with confidence following their comprehensive victory, while the Flames will be under pressure to demonstrate that Friday’s performance was not a reflection of their true potential.

Head coach Kalisto Pasuwa and his technical panel will have several issues to address before the match.

A stronger defensive organisation

One of the biggest concerns from the Cairo encounter was Malawi’s inability to contain Egypt’s attacking movements.

The Flames conceded twice within the opening 10 minutes, putting themselves under unnecessary pressure.

Against a team boasting players of Salah and Marmoush’s quality, defensive concentration will be essential.

Better control of the midfield

Malawi must find a way to compete in midfield and prevent Egypt from dictating the tempo of the game.

Winning second balls, closing down spaces and maintaining possession will be important if the Flames are to create meaningful attacking opportunities.

Taking advantage of home support

Playing at Bingu National Stadium could provide Malawi with an important psychological advantage.

The support of home fans could inspire the players, particularly if the Flames manage to score early.

However, the players must avoid allowing the pressure of playing at home to affect their performance.

Greater attacking ambition

Malawi cannot afford to approach the return fixture with excessive caution.

The team must find a balance between defending effectively and creating opportunities in the attacking third.

The bigger picture: The road to AFCON 2027

Malawi’s journey to the 2027 AFCON finals is far from over, but the margin for error has become considerably smaller.

The Flames must now focus on collecting maximum points from their remaining fixtures, particularly their home encounter against Egypt and the subsequent match against Angola.

The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, offering another opportunity for Malawi to return to Africa’s biggest football stage.

The Flames last qualified for the tournament in 2021, when they reached the Round of 16.

For a nation eager to re-establish itself among Africa’s footballing competitors, missing out on another continental tournament would be a significant disappointment.

Conclusion: Bingu must become a fortress

The 5-0 defeat in Cairo has placed Malawi in a difficult position, but it has not ended their AFCON 2027 ambitions.

Tuesday’s return leg against Egypt is more than just another qualifying fixture. It is an opportunity for the Flames to restore confidence, demonstrate resilience and keep their qualification hopes alive.

Malawians will be looking for a team that fights for the badge, defends collectively and takes its attacking opportunities.

The question now is whether Kalisto Pasuwa and his charges can learn from the Cairo experience and deliver a performance capable of changing the direction of their qualifying campaign.