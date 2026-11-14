Malawi FA must rethink of it’s budget calendar

The postponement of Malawi’s 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review has exposed an important question about financial planning in football: is the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) preparing its budgets at the right time to secure government support without unnecessary uncertainty?

President Peter Mutharika’s decision to postpone the parliamentary meeting, which was scheduled to run from November 9 to December 11, 2026, has raised concerns about public expenditure scrutiny and the timing of financial adjustments. The decision was linked to the need to redirect resources towards challenges associated with El Niño and fuel shortages.

Although the postponement does not automatically mean that FAM will lose government funding, it presents an opportunity for the association to reconsider how its financial planning relates to the national budget cycle.

Football is not an activity that can comfortably operate on uncertainty. National team preparations, international competitions, grassroots development, coaching programmes and administrative operations all require predictable financial commitments.

The scale of FAM’s financial responsibilities makes this issue even more important. The association approved a K15.3 billion budget for the 2026 financial year, with projected expenditure of K14.8 billion, according to its December 2025 budget announcement.

Of that expenditure, K8.9 billion was allocated to operational football programmes, demonstrating how much financial commitment is required to sustain football activities across the country.

The figures become more interesting when national team expenditure is considered. FAM allocated K3.8 billion to senior national teams and K1.6 billion to junior national teams for the 2026 financial year.

These allocations illustrate that football development is not simply about organising matches. It involves maintaining national teams, supporting youth structures, developing technical personnel and ensuring that Malawi remains competitive internationally.

However, one of the critical questions concerns the association’s dependence on different sources of income, particularly government support.

In March 2026, FAM Operations Director Gomezgani Zakazaka disclosed that the association had projected K3.9 billion in government funding against an allocation of K3 billion in the 2026/27 national budget, according to reporting by Nation Online.

This represents a K900 million difference between FAM’s projected government contribution and the reported allocation.

The difference is significant because it demonstrates the financial pressure that can arise when an association’s expectations do not match the resources available from government.

It also raises an important question: how can FAM maintain its football development programmes when government allocations are lower than its projections?

The association cannot entirely depend on government funding. FIFA support, Confederation of African Football (CAF) funding, corporate sponsorships, broadcasting rights, gate collections and other commercial activities must remain important pillars of its financial sustainability.

Nevertheless, government support remains an important component of football financing, particularly when national teams and development programmes require substantial resources.

Interestingly, FAM has already demonstrated its ability to prepare financial plans ahead of a new financial year. Its 2026 budget was approved during an Extraordinary General Meeting on December 30, 2025, following consultations with member associations in November.

Furthermore, FAM’s 2027 budget has been reported at K21.8 billion, representing a 41 percent increase from the K15.6 billion figure cited as the previous year’s budget in the latest budget announcement.

The increase shows the growing financial ambitions of the association. However, a bigger budget must also come with a stronger revenue strategy and realistic expectations about the availability of funding.

This is where the question of timing becomes important.

FAM should consider establishing an earlier and more structured budget calendar that allows it to prepare its financial requirements, consult stakeholders and engage government before key national budget decisions are finalised.

Such an approach would give the association more time to understand the available government resources and adjust its expectations before committing to major football programmes.

It would also reduce the risk of planning activities around anticipated government support that may later be delayed, reduced or affected by changes in national fiscal priorities.

However, changing the budget calendar alone will not solve every financial challenge. FAM must also strengthen its commercial strategy, diversify revenue streams and establish contingency plans for programmes that depend on external funding.

The association should also maintain regular engagement with the Ministry responsible for sports and the Ministry of Finance to ensure that football’s financial requirements are communicated early enough in the national budget process.

Ultimately, the postponement of the Mid-Year Budget Review should not be treated as proof that FAM has lost access to government funding. Rather, it should serve as a reminder that football administration requires forward-looking financial planning.

The real question is not whether FAM can prepare a bigger budget, but whether it can prepare one at the right time, backed by realistic revenue projections and a reliable funding strategy.

For Malawi football to grow sustainably, financial planning must be as strategic as the game itself. FAM cannot afford to wait for financial uncertainty to emerge before looking for solutions.