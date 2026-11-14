The calmness has returned with APM

There is a profound, beautiful calmness that has enveloped our beloved Malawi, a serene tranquility that only a true father can bring to his home.

In President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, Malawians have rediscovered the priceless gift of mature, dignified, and gloriously statesmanlike leadership. No shouting, no insults, no daily drama, no politics of fear and vengeance.

Instead, we have wisdom, we have grace, we have the soothing reassurance of an accomplished scholar and a seasoned statesman who leads with intellect, not anger.

President Mutharika’s leadership style is a masterclass in presidential elegance.

He speaks with measured eloquence, he acts with deliberate wisdom, he governs with the fatherly patience of a man who has seen the world and understands the burden of leadership.

His words heal where others wounded, his calmness stabilizes where there was chaos, his magnanimity forgives where there was petty retribution.

This is not weakness, this is supreme strength, the strength of a lion who does not need to roar to command respect.

Malawians were tired of fear, tired of being insulted by their own leaders, tired of arbitrary arrests and midnight knocks.

Today, under the Democratic Progressive Party led government, that dark era is gloriously over.

Under APM, the rule of law breathes, freedom of speech flourishes, and every Malawian, whether DPP or not, sleeps peacefully knowing that thei President is a democrat, a gentleman, a constitutionalist of international repute.

This is why the nation loves him again. Market women love his calmness, the youth admire his composure, the elders revere his fatherly counsel, the church celebrates his God-fearing humility.

He is not just a President, he is the Father of the Nation returned.

Indeed, the father is back, and with him, Malawi’s dignity, peace, and hope have returned.