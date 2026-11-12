Malawi’s Flames coach Pasuwa upbeat to upset Egypt

CAIRO-(MaraviPost)-Malawi national football team coach Kalisto Pasuwa says the Flames are ready to challenge Egypt in Friday’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match in Egypt.

Pasuwa believes Malawi can produce a positive result, pointing to the team’s preparations and early arrival in Egypt as important factors.

Speaking to MaraviPost Sports Desk, Pasuwa said arriving in Egypt early had given the players enough time to prepare and adjust ahead of the crucial encounter.

He expressed confidence in the squad’s readiness, saying the preparations had put the team in a good position to compete against the North African giants.

Meanwhile, former Flames coach Kinnah Phiri believes the current Egypt side is not as intimidating as the team Malawi faced in 2008.

Phiri recalled Malawi’s famous 1-0 victory over Egypt in 2008, saying the Flames can repeat such an achievement if the players approach Friday’s match with confidence.

He argued that Egypt’s reputation should not intimidate the Malawian players, stressing that determination and belief would be important in deciding the outcome.

“Egypt of today is beatable compared to the 2008 team, which had gone for almost five years without losing. But our boys put their hearts into the game, and that is why we won,” Phiri said.

He further urged the Flames players not to be intimidated by the names of Egypt’s star players, including Mohamed Salah.

Former Flames player Evils B. Kafoteka has also challenged the current squad to show commitment and hard work if they are to secure a positive result away from home.

Kafoteka said Malawi should treat Egypt like any other opponent rather than giving the hosts unnecessary respect because of their reputation.

“Egypt is just a name. The players should not give them too much respect. It is possible for Malawi to get a victory even in Egypt,” Kafoteka said.

The Flames are currently third in Group B with three points from two matches, having recorded one win and one defeat, while Egypt lead the group with four points from the same number of games.