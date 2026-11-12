Zambia Chipololo host Burundi in must-win 2027 AFCON Qualifiers

NDOLA-(MaraviPost)-Zambia host Burundi this afternoon in a crucial Group I Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, with both teams desperate for points in the race for a place at the PAMOJA 2027 AFCON.

The match kicks off at 15h00 CAT at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Zambia have intensified preparations under coach George Lwandamina, who now has a full squad after the late call-ups reported for duty.

Iraq-based Prince Mumba of Al Gharraf SC, Edward Chilufya of Hapoel Jerusalem and Derrick Bulaya of Green Eagles have all joined camp to replace the injured trio of Patson Daka, Lameck Banda and Gamphani Lungu.

The 30-member team has been going through the paces, with the final 26 expected to make the cut for Friday’s crunch tie.

Zambia go into the match second in Group I on three points, level with Togo and one point behind leaders Algeria. Burundi are bottom of the group on one point after two match days.

Only the top two teams will qualify for the PAMOJA 2027 AFCON to be hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Burundi, on the other hand, have also intensified their preparations ahead of the qualifier.

The East Africans arrived on Tuesday and set base in Ndola.

They have had two training sessions so far and are expected to have a feel of the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium turf on Thursday ahead of Friday’s encounter.

The two sides will meet again in Bujumbura next week on match day four, making Friday’s result even more important in shaping the group.

A win for Zambia would strengthen their grip on a qualification place, while victory for Burundi would revive their campaign and throw Group I wide open.