Egypt’s 17-year-old handball star joins Stuttgart

CAIRO-(MaraviPost)-Egyptian handball prospect Hamza Samy has joined German Bundesliga club TVB Stuttgart from Al Ahly at the age of 17, marking a major step in his promising career.

Popularly known as “Simba”, the left-handed player is moving to Germany after an impressive rise through Egypt’s youth handball system, with the transfer offering him an opportunity to develop his talent while continuing his education.

According to information released in the transfer announcement and player profile, Samy will initially feature for Stuttgart’s Under-19 team and reserve side, while also having opportunities to train with the senior squad.

The teenager’s move follows more than a decade of development at Al Ahly, where he progressed through the club’s youth ranks and won more than 20 titles in various youth competitions.

His performances earned him opportunities to train with Al Ahly’s senior team under coach David Davis, exposing him to the demands of elite-level handball and experienced international players.

Samy has also established himself on the international stage through his performances for Egypt’s youth national teams, winning several medals in major competitions.

His achievements include a bronze medal at the U-17 Mediterranean Handball Championship in Tunisia, silver at the 2025 U-17 World Championship in Morocco and gold at the African U-19 Championship in Côte d’Ivoire in September 2026.

Standing at 1.92 metres, Samy plays primarily as a right back and is recognised for his left-handed shooting ability, physical presence and versatility.

At Stuttgart, he will also have the opportunity to connect with fellow Egyptian goalkeeper Mohamed Essam El-Tayar, who is already part of the German club.

Beyond handball, the young star is expected to continue his academic studies in Germany as he balances education with professional development.

His move to Stuttgart represents an important opportunity to gain European experience, improve his game and work towards establishing himself in senior international handball.