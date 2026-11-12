Millions faithfuls welcome Pope Leo XIV in Peru

LIMA-(MaraviPost)-Pope Leo XIV has received an extraordinary welcome in Peru, with an estimated three million people lining the streets of Lima to greet him during a deeply emotional return to the country where he spent more than two decades serving as a missionary.

According to reports by Reuters, the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and Vatican News, the visit marks a significant moment in the Pope’s 12-day South American tour, with Peru representing a particularly personal destination because of his longstanding connection to the country.

Born in Chicago, United States, Pope Leo XIV spent more than 20 years working in Peru as an Augustinian missionary before rising through the Catholic Church’s leadership. He later served as Bishop of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023 and acquired Peruvian citizenship in 2015.

His arrival in Lima on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, drew crowds described as the largest welcome of his papacy so far. The Vatican estimated that approximately three million people gathered along the route taken by his motorcade.

The Pope was officially welcomed at the Presidential Palace, where he met President Keiko Fujimori. The two leaders joined a children’s choir in singing the Peruvian national anthem, adding a symbolic touch to an already emotional homecoming.

Addressing government officials, diplomats and civil society representatives, Pope Leo XIV described his return to Peru as deeply meaningful, recalling the communities, families and individuals who shaped his years of service.

He also called for national reconciliation, urging Peruvians to confront painful chapters of their history with justice, sensitivity and respect.

His remarks carried particular significance amid continuing debates over the political legacy of former President Alberto Fujimori, the father of the current president.

Beyond the ceremonial welcome, the Pope’s visit is expected to highlight some of Peru’s pressing challenges, including political instability, crime, economic pressures and the impact of natural disasters.

His programme includes engagements outside the capital, with planned visits to Chiclayo, Cusco and Pucallpa, where he is expected to meet Catholic communities, missionaries and representatives of indigenous populations.

The Peru visit follows another major gathering in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where an estimated 2.5 million people attended an outdoor Mass earlier in the week.

The enthusiastic reception in Peru demonstrates the enduring relationship between Pope Leo XIV and the South American nation, where his missionary work helped establish personal and spiritual connections that continue to shape his papacy.