Trump admits “Tough deportation policy cost me power fall-out” in 2026 US Midterm Elections

WASHINGTON-(MaraviPost)-United States President Donald Trump has acknowledged that his administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement and mass deportation programme may have gone too far, conceding that the approach ultimately damaged his political standing and contributed to Republican losses in the November 2026 midterm elections.

Trump made the admission during an interview with CBS television programme 60 Minutes, which aired on Sunday, November 8, following the Republican Party’s poor performance in congressional and state-level elections.

The president acknowledged that although his administration had received strong support for tightening border security and removing undocumented immigrants with criminal records, its wider deportation campaign had alienated sections of the American electorate, particularly voters concerned about the treatment of long-term residents who had established livelihoods in the country.

During the interview, Trump was asked whether his administration’s immigration crackdown had gone too far and whether the policy had contributed to the Republican Party’s electoral setbacks.

The president responded that the policy had produced mixed political consequences, arguing that while some Americans supported the removal of undocumented immigrants, others were uncomfortable with the deportation of people who had lived and worked in the United States for many years.

Trump acknowledged that his administration had also targeted immigrants employed in sectors such as hospitality, landscaping and cleaning, including individuals who had built stable working lives and, in some cases, paid taxes.

When pressed on whether the deportation strategy had become excessively harsh, Trump conceded that it might have been too tough, adding that the approach had ultimately hurt him politically.

The interview, conducted at the White House on Friday, November 6, marked Trump’s first major televised engagement following the Republican Party’s electoral setback.

It offered an unusually direct acknowledgement from a president whose political comeback in 2024 was built partly on public frustration over immigration and border security.

Trump maintained that his administration had achieved significant results by tightening controls along the US-Mexico border and removing individuals he described as dangerous criminals.

He defended the crackdown, arguing that many Americans continued to support the deportation of undocumented immigrants involved in violent crime and drug trafficking.

However, he acknowledged that the administration’s enforcement methods had also affected people who had lived in America for a decade or longer without serious criminal records.

The president’s remarks come against the backdrop of a significant political reversal in the November 3 midterm elections, in which Democrats secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, while also making gains in traditionally Republican states.

The results represented a major setback for Trump’s administration and raised questions about the effectiveness of its political messaging ahead of the remainder of his presidency.

Immigration emerged as one of the contentious issues surrounding the election, particularly in heavily Latino communities in South Texas and other areas where Republican support had increased during the 2024 presidential campaign.

According to CBS News, some voters linked their changing political preferences to the administration’s aggressive deportation operations and the treatment of immigrant communities.

An exit poll cited by CBS News found that 58 percent of voters believed the Trump administration had gone too far in its immigration enforcement policies.

Nevertheless, Republicans retained a slight advantage over Democrats on the question of which party voters trusted more to handle immigration, with 43 percent favouring Republicans against 41 percent for Democrats.

The findings suggest that while border security remains an important political issue, voters also have concerns about how immigration laws are enforced.

Trump also signalled a willingness to negotiate with the incoming Democratic congressional leadership over possible changes to immigration policy.

He suggested that an agreement could create opportunities for some undocumented immigrants with established employment histories to remain in the United States, particularly those working in hotels, restaurants, landscaping and other service industries.

He pointed to the difficulties surrounding the deportation of people who have spent many years contributing to the American economy, including workers who pay taxes and provide essential services.

However, he did not outline a specific legislative proposal or explain what legal conditions would determine eligibility for any potential arrangement.

His comments nevertheless indicate an openness to discussing immigration reforms with political opponents after years of disagreement over the issue.

The president’s apparent willingness to reconsider aspects of his deportation strategy has, however, raised questions about the direction of his administration.

Shortly after the interview was recorded, Trump announced that Stephen Miller, one of the principal architects of his hardline immigration agenda, would replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff.

The appointment appeared to complicate expectations of an immediate shift towards a more moderate enforcement approach.

Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer criticised the decision, arguing that promoting an architect of the deportation programme was inconsistent with Trump’s suggestion that the policy had become too harsh.

Democrats have also indicated that congressional oversight of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security will be among their priorities when they assume control of the new Congress.

The immigration debate has also been intensified by controversial enforcement operations in several American cities, some of which triggered protests and public criticism over federal policing methods.

Two American citizens, Renee Good and Alex Pretti, were killed by federal officers during protests connected to immigration enforcement operations, incidents that have further heightened scrutiny of the administration’s approach.

Beyond immigration, Trump’s interview exposed the broader political difficulties confronting his administration following the midterm results.

Reuters reported growing frustration among sections of the president’s Make America Great Again movement, with some supporters questioning the direction of the Republican Party after its electoral losses.

The president’s challenge now involves responding to public dissatisfaction without alienating the conservative supporters who backed his promise to enforce stricter immigration controls.

Trump’s admission that his deportation policy may have been too tough therefore represents an important moment in the political debate over immigration in the United States.

While he continues to defend border security and the removal of criminal offenders, his comments acknowledge the political and human consequences of extending enforcement operations to long-established immigrant workers and families.

Whether his proposed cooperation with Democrats produces meaningful policy changes remains uncertain, particularly as the appointment of Stephen Miller suggests that the administration’s hardline immigration philosophy may continue to influence its decisions.