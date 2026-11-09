RSA’ Tshwane Local Govt elections deadlock: No party has numbers to rule

TSHWANE-(MaraviPost)-The city has delivered a decisive political message, with no single party securing enough seats to control the 214-member city council following the 2026 local government elections.

According to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), the DA emerged as the largest party with 74 seats, up from 69 in 2021, but remains 34 seats short of the 108 required for an outright majority.

ActionSA registered a significant breakthrough, increasing its representation from 19 seats to 48, positioning itself as a major player in negotiations over the city’s next administration.

The ANC, meanwhile, suffered a substantial setback, dropping from 75 seats in 2021 to 44, a loss of 31 seats that leaves it in third position.

The remaining seats are distributed as follows:

VF Plus – 17

EFF – 13

MK Party – 4

SACP – 3

PA – 2

ACDP, AIC, ATM, AMM, BOSA, RISE, SPPSA, SDP and UAT – 1 seat each.

The results have left Tshwane with a fragmented council in which coalition negotiations will determine the next governing administration.

With no party commanding an outright majority, the DA and ActionSA face the challenge of securing support from smaller parties to establish a working majority.

The outcome marks a significant shift in Tshwane’s political landscape, placing coalition-building at the centre of the city’s next chapter of governance.